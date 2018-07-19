Fallout: New California Dev Shares Good News About Possible Shut Down Concerns, Plus How to Help

Just yesterday we reported that the team working on the highly passionate fan project Fallout: New California were speeding along their process at a rapid rate in fear of a cease and desist. Up until this point, this conversion project had the full blessings of Bethesda, a new officially licensed board game has since been revealed to be coming later this year. With both projects under the same name and only one of them being officially licensed, concerns of a shut down are rampant. Luckily, the team got some helpful advice from Bethesda’s Pete Hines himself on how to maneuver around this tricky situation while still keeping the original name.

According to their most recent update, both Michael from Vice and Bethesda’s VP Pete Hines gave them a helpful tip and a solid way for interested fans to ensure this project’s safety as well! So what can you do? Simple, and honestly – the best of both worlds.

Buy a copy of the officially licensed Fallout: New Vegas board game right here.

Put it in pre-order.

In the buyer’s note, sign “From Thain — with love.”

The creator even added, “We’re still doing open beta ASAP. Cherry picking people is slow and security is laborious. I want it done. No more swerving to avoid car wrecks on the way home. We get it done, we get it out, we’re free.”

As they put it, they are “sharing real estate” with the official product, but Bethesda is totally cool with that … for now. It’s also pretty rad that the Vice President of the company himself reached out to lend a hand. If we already didn’t love this company before, this definitely gave some major brownie points.

As far as the board game itself goes, it is available to pre-order right here. With new rules, a new setting, and way more narrative choices, this is the perfect expansion for those that really love the Fallout franchise. “A new land of opportunity awaits you. It might also be filled with radiation and hideous monsters, but what’s an accomplishment without a little challenge? It’s time to head into the wasteland. Welcome to New California!”

To support the mod, make sure to mosey on over to their site here to check those out!