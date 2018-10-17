‘Fallout: New Vegas 2’ Is Highly Unlikely, Says Obsidian

With the recent rumor regarding Obsidian Entertainment being acquired by Microsoft, speculation of a Fallout: New Vegas sequel has been rampant. Obsidian had previously mentioned that they weren’t ready for Fallout: New Vegas to be their last game in the Fallout-verse, but it looks like it might just be.

So when exactly were our dreams crushed? Recently on Twitter, in fact! Though our hopes and dreams may have been crushed into the dirt, at least we can appreciate the cheeky way the studio handled it. When one fan asked on Twitter about “any chance of you working on a Fallout again,” the studio responded:

Never has a magic eight ball been so depressing.

For those who played New Vegas, it probably didn’t seem like a bunch of random components thrown together in different areas, but that’s because some of the elements that they had planned did make it into each version of the game. But while they were able to incorporate some of their initial plans into the creation of New Vegas, Obsidian’s Scott Everts has mentioned previously that there is so much left to be done – enough to perhaps even make a completely new game.

“We had a lot of plans early on,” he mentioned earlier this year. “Like, ‘Here’s where the water is stored, here’s where the farms are, here’s where the government is centralised.’ We had it all planned out – it wasn’t just a bunch of random stuff.”

Though the road looks “doubtful” now, maybe that will change if we get confirmation of Microsoft taking them back under their umbrella. Though the two companies have had a tumultuous relationship in the past, the Xbox camp has undergone a massive change of leadership in recent years which has brought the game back under the focus of for the gamers, by the gamers.

What do you hope to see from the future of Obsidian’s hand in the Fallout franchise? Would you like to see Bethesda hand over the reigns once more for an entry, or keep it firmly within the Skyrim developer’s grasp? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!