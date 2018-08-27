Fallout-Themed Rum Is On the Way From Bethesda

With the release of Fallout 76 on the horizon and Bethesda trying something a little new this go around, there’s a lot of reasons to celebrate. What better way to do just that than with an officially licensed Fallout rum? That’s right! Fallout rum is officially on the way!

Bethesda is no stranger to more adult-geared partnerships. Back in 2015 they paired up with Carlsberg for a Fallout beer line and now they are going a little darker with Nuka-Cola Dark. These fine rum beverages will boast a 35% alcohol content and when you’re done? A sweet new Fallout collectible to add to that gaming shelf!

Happy #NationalRumDay! Best way to celebrate? Preparing for the arrival of Nuka Dark Rum & signing up for our VIP announcement list at //t.co/LiBIALyWzS! #NukaDark #Fallout #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/Nwu685PP65 — Silver Screen Bottling Co. (@SilverScreenCo) August 16, 2018

Though we don’t have a release date at this time, we do have a link – shown above – where fans interested in this treat can sign up for announcements and special deals.

Given that the patent ZeniMax Media filed for with Nuka Dark also includes “liquor; bourbon; spirits; wine; beer, ale, lager, stout; beverages containing alcohol; whiskey, vodka, gin, rum” and more, it’s possible the Fallout-inspired line will expand more beyond the dark rum. But, it is an awesome way to commemorate the Nuka Cola DLC and with Fallout 76 being online and more of a social game, gives another reason to sit back – relax – and enjoy the Wasteland.

Though the crew at Bethesda are doing things a little differently this time around with their Fallout spin-off, there's nothing wrong with a little boundary pushing, and Bethesda has more than proven that they known how to weave a good tale.

Fallout 76 drops on November 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

