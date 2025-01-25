Fallout Fans Divided Over Major Season 2 Casting

Fans of the Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video are absolutely divided over a major Season 2 casting being reported. The new report comes the way of Jeff Sneider, a fairly reliable source on all things Hollywood and the broader entertainment industry. According to the insider, the TV show from Amazon has recruited an MCU actor for its second season. There’s no word of what the role is, yet the casting is proving contentious.

Over on the Fallout TV show Reddit page, one of the top posts this week is about the new report. And the comments reveal a divided reception. For those that missed the report, it claims that Kumail Nanjiani has been cast in Fallout Season 2.

The Pakistan-born actor is best known for his roles in 2017’s The Big Sick, 2014’s Silicon Valley, 2019’s The Twilight Zone, and his role as Kingo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Judbing by the Fallout TV show Reddit page, he is a favorite of many, but he also has plenty of detractors not particularly excited for his potential role in the post-apocalyptic show.

“Meh. Never seen him in a good role, which I can’t tell if it’s because he’s a bad actor, or they always write terrible characters for him,” reads one of the top comments. Another comment adds: “Hopefully a smaller role like Fred Armison’s or Chris Parnell’s.”

While there are plenty not excited about the prospect of Nanjiani joining the show, the comments reveal this is far from a universal position on the casting. There is plenty of excitement about the possibility as well.

“That’s great news, he’s good even when he’s in bad or mediocre projects like Eternals, Kenobi or What If,” reads a third a comment. Meanwhile, a fourth further adds: “Normally, I’d complain because I don’t think he’s all that great of an actor and just find him distracting but… I actually think Fallout is pretty accommodating to wacky, hard-to-take-seriously, characters. He might just work out okay in this show’s atmosphere.”

It’s important to note this is a not a confirmed casting, but the source on this is fairly reliable. Still, take this information with a grain of salt. So far, none of the implicated parties have been drawn out for comment.

