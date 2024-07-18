Fallout Season 2 Is “Ahead of Schedule”

The second season of Prime Video’s Fallout doesn’t yet have a release date, but it may end up being out sooner than some are expected based on recent comments made by Amazon’s TV bosses. Speaking about the success of the show so far and what’s to come for Fallout Season 2, Amazon’s head of TV Vernon Sanders said that the team believes they’re “ahead of schedule” in terms of when they’ll be able to bring Fallout back to TV. Sanders and Amazon MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke also addressed the idea of the show possibly adopting an anthology format at some point.

Sanders and Salke spoke to Variety in an interview published after Fallout just enjoyed quite a few Emmy nominations thanks to the success of Season 1. While the first season focused on Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul, and Maximus, Sanders and Salke were asked whether or not Season 2 would include the same cast of characters or if it’d do something different. As expected given how Season 1 ends and what was set up for Season 2, the next season will indeed focus on the cast we’re already familiar with. Sanders said that this was always the plan while dropping in the same response some Season 2 knowledge about how well the season is coming along./

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve been fortunate because this was the vision all along. I think we’re ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back,” Sanders said. “We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but we’ve already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we’re going for Season 2.”

On the topic of Fallout being an anthology series focusing on different characters, Salke did acknowledge some speculations about this happening but said that for now, the focus is again on Season 1’s characters.

“I saw some of the talk of, is this an anthology? And it does have a lot of doors we can go through, which is the beauty of the IP,” Salke said. “But we are fully committed, and we’re all on this journey with the characters that we’ve met and loved in Season 1.”

Fallout Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but the series’ showrunners said previously that it’d be out as fast as possible.