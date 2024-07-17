Fallout and Walton Goggins Receive Emmy Nominations

Fallout has been a big success for Amazon’s Prime Video, drawing in a massive number of viewers since its release back in April. While the series was already a critical success, it’s now officially an award-nominated series. The Emmy award nominees have been announced today, and Fallout picked up a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Other nominees for that category include 3 Body Problem, The Crown, The Gilded Age, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Shogun, and Slow Horses. Star Walton Goggins also received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Goggins is up against Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Gary Oldman, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Dominic West.

Fallout is based on the long-running video game series of the same name. Unlike the vast majority of video game movies and shows, Fallout did not attempt to retell the story of a single game; instead, the showrunners decided to approach the series as a continuation of the games, treating the narrative as if it were “Fallout 5.” That approach proved to be a wise one, and Fallout managed to offer a compelling story that took place in the same world as the games themselves.

The success of Fallout‘s first season has already resulted in a second season being announced. At this time, details about the new season are very slim, but the showrunners previously teased that they have a lot of material that they’re still hoping to cover. Fallout proved so popular that it also led to a huge jump in sales of Fallout 4 around the world. That’s not unheard of when it comes to popular video game adaptations, but it’s notable in that Fallout 4 was released nine years ago, and is now finding a new audience.

A lot of video game adaptations have found success over the last few years, and Fallout‘s award nominations follow a year where The Last of Us was similarly nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, alongside several other categories. Things have clearly changed quite a bit from the days when most video game adaptations loosely resembled their source material! Fans of Fallout can see if the series wins either award when The Emmys air September 15th on ABC.

