Fallout Showrunners Say Season 2 Will Be Out As "Fast As Humanly Possible"

While there will more than likely always be some healthy amount of trepidation toward film or television video game adaptations, recently there have been multiple shining examples as to how some of the most beloved game franchises can be translated into live-action respectfully and in a way that satisfies existing fans. One such example is Prime Video's Fallout series, which does more than adapt the beloved over two decade franchise – it adds to it.

It's been an overwhelming success both with critics and audiences since its premiere on the streamer in April, earning a following that is eager to see how the stories of these new additions to the Fallout lore will continue and consistently positive reviews, including 4.5 out of 5 stars from ComicBook. In a brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robertson-Dworet and Wagner have answered some burning questions regarding Season 2 of the series, including a what time frame audiences can expect Fallout to return – though the pair aren't quite able to provide specifics, the response to the question is promising that we'll see more Fallout sooner rather than later.

"I'm hesitant to give a date that will be taken out of context and live on Reddit for a year or so. But we are going as fast as we possibly can, and we've got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done," Wagner responded. "We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done. We are hitting the ground running this season. We're going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible."

The interview also circled back to the showrunners' former comments about how many seasons of the series they'd like to make, remaining realistic that it's not something wholly within their control, but given the success of the series' first season "five [seasons] is suddenly feeling a little more appealing." As for what audiences can expect, Robertson-Dworet notes in that interview that they're "really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn't quite fit in Season 1."

Thanks to the Season 1 finale we know that Hank MacLean has escaped the consequences of his actions a bit longer by fleeing to New Vegas, and his daughter has joined The Ghoul to track him down so they can both get the answers about their families that they deserve. The long-time director of Bethesda Game Studio's Fallout games Todd Howard also confirmed the inclusion of New Vegas in Season 2 in April, saying that the series would be "careful about maintaining the key events of that game and the great content in it." Production for Season 2 also moved from New York to California, which was also a topic of The Hollywood Reporter's interview given that filming will have less grey skies to worry about.

