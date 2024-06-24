Fallout Season 2 Confirmed to Feature Iconic New Vegas Character

One of the showrunners behind Prime Video's Fallout TV series has confirmed that one of the most popular characters from the game Fallout: New Vegas will be playing a pivotal part in Season 2. At the conclusion of Season 1 of Fallout, it was made quite clear that Season 2 would see the show taking place within the city of New Vegas. As a result, many fans have had questions (and potential concerns) about how Fallout would incorporate the lore and history seen in New Vegas. Now, it's known that there will at the very least be one major connection between the show and its source material via one character.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Graham Wagner said plainly that Robert House, otherwise simply known as Mr. House, will appear in Season 2 of Fallout. Season 1 of the Fallout series actually featured a brief cameo of House during one of its final episodes. Rather than just continue to be nothing more than a cameo, though, it's now been made apparent that Mr. House will play a larger part in the events of Season 2.

"Many of our lead characters are Vegas-bound," Wagner said. "Las Vegas in the world of Fallout is Robert House's town. Robert House will be involved in Season 2."

Perhaps the biggest question when it comes to Mr. House's involvement in Fallout Season 2 is where he'll appear at in the larger timeline. Without spoiling too much, House is a character that stems from the Pre-War era, although he is still alive during the events of New Vegas, which takes place hundreds of years later. His ultimate fate is left up to the player to decide in Fallout: New Vegas, which means that the manner in which he's folded into the TV series could canonize certain aspects of the game. Then again, House may only continue to appear in flashbacks, much as he did in Season 1, which would allow for the Fallout showrunners to steer clear of making any definitive decisions with the various endings of New Vegas.

Regardless of what ends up happening with Mr. House, to now know that he's involved in Fallout Season 2 raises further intrigue about Season 2. At the time of this writing, Prime Video hasn't revealed when Season 2 of Fallout will be releasing, but it's likely that filming for the series will pick up again either later this year or early in 2025.

