Fan Recreates ‘Overwatch’ Robot B.O.B. With Cosplay and It’s Crazy

It always impresses the hell out of us when a fan goes the extra mile to create a memorable cosplay based on a popular video game or anime character. And that’s just what Broken Blade Workshop has done on Twitter, sharing a very impressive costume featuring Overwatch‘s robot hero, B.O.B.

In case you’re not familiar, B.O.B. was introduced alongside the gun-slingin’ Ashe late last year during BlizzCon, in which she called out her robotic pal to “Do somethin’!” when things get wild in the combat arena. And that inspired Chris, aka “Builder of Smiles”, to put this unreal cosplay together.

As you can see from the images in the tweet below, B.O.B. is a sense of wonder when it comes to his real-life mold. The outfit is fantastic, right down to the traditional vest and the little hat that sits atop his head. And the metallic face design is off the charts amazing with the light-up eyes; and the use of leather and other parts in the costume is pretty incredible also. You can see all the shots in the tweet below.

As expected, fans are loving that Broken Blade Workshop, ahem, “did something” with the design, as you can see from their replies below.

There’s no word yet on where Chris plans to bring B.O.B. to, but hopefully we’ll see him pop up at anime and gaming events, just so we can yell, “Do something!” and see how he reacts. (Hopefully not a mean stare.)

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

What do you think of this B.O.B. cosplay? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!

