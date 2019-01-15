Fan Recreates ‘Overwatch’ Robot B.O.B. With Cosplay and It’s Crazy

It always impresses the hell out of us when a fan goes the extra mile to create a memorable cosplay based on a popular video game or anime character. And that’s just what Broken Blade Workshop has done on Twitter, sharing a very impressive costume featuring Overwatch‘s robot hero, B.O.B.

In case you’re not familiar, B.O.B. was introduced alongside the gun-slingin’ Ashe late last year during BlizzCon, in which she called out her robotic pal to “Do somethin’!” when things get wild in the combat arena. And that inspired Chris, aka “Builder of Smiles”, to put this unreal cosplay together.

As you can see from the images in the tweet below, B.O.B. is a sense of wonder when it comes to his real-life mold. The outfit is fantastic, right down to the traditional vest and the little hat that sits atop his head. And the metallic face design is off the charts amazing with the light-up eyes; and the use of leather and other parts in the costume is pretty incredible also. You can see all the shots in the tweet below.

Well, I did something! I’m so proud of B.O.B.! As soon as I saw him at Blizzcon I knew I had to build this enormous young man. I’ve been playing Ashe non stop since her debut and I’m in love with her and her Omnic companion, I’m so excited to be him again!@PlayOverwatch pic.twitter.com/EOtUlEPVsQ — BrokenBladeWorkshop @ Fanime and ALA (@BrknBldCosplay) January 9, 2019

As expected, fans are loving that Broken Blade Workshop, ahem, “did something” with the design, as you can see from their replies below.

DMIHFUIEHFRF OIF YOU EVER NEED AN ASHE I WILL DRIVE WHEREVER YOU WANT!!! — Aicosu @ ALA (@Aicosplays) January 9, 2019

Amazing B.O.B cosplay how long did it take to have it like that — Outrightowl3hh (@Kevin12453789) January 14, 2019

Hello pls tell me u will wear him to fanime — 𝕴𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 𝖀𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖍𝖆 💕 (@yuyu_mir) January 10, 2019

i legit thought this was a screenshot from ingame at first…this is so impressive??? this is honest to god flawless — ｉｔ ｉｓ Ｉ ✨ @ HEARTBEAT (@deepseakanans) January 14, 2019

Yes!! I love your B.O.B. cosplay so much ;__; — Rose 🌹 (@steakpresident) January 9, 2019

There’s no word yet on where Chris plans to bring B.O.B. to, but hopefully we’ll see him pop up at anime and gaming events, just so we can yell, “Do something!” and see how he reacts. (Hopefully not a mean stare.)

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

