Fans Are Convinced the New Control DLC Is Teasing an Alan Wake Crossover

Remedy Entertainment recently unveiled their Control content roadmap for the upcoming months and even into next year. With a new game mode, photo mode, and two expansions planned, there will be plenty of action ahead for players who are looking to squeeze even more out of the recently released title. That said, some fans have noticed something rather interesting about the second expansion that will be coming to Control. Upon further inspection, it really looks like there is an inbound crossover between the recent title and one of Remedy’s earlier works: Alan Wake.

As Twitter user “shinobi602” pointed out, the image used for the second expansion coming to Control looks an awful lot like Alan Wake standing there with a flashlight. In addition to this, the expansion itself is called AWE, which stands for Altered World Events, the very thing Jesse will be looking into during the additional content. Needless to say, fans are excited by the possibility of this being related to Alan Wake, and they’ve taken to Twitter to share that excitement.

You think AWE means Altered World Event but what it does really mean is Alan Wake Encore — John the II (@Macces_) September 11, 2019

OH MY GOD WE ARE GOING TO BRIGHT FALLS — Ash Moore (@ashe666) September 11, 2019

I cann pull this info later when I get to my PC where my screenshots are at, but in short:

– Cauldron Lake was AWE

– several mentions of Alan and his wife

– thermos

– a page altered item that projects Alan on 5th floor of Panopticon — Bojan Jovanovic (@Pangalaktichki) September 11, 2019

So, the reference in Quantum Break seems to placate everyone… pic.twitter.com/NxwdOJYF7J — Ann (E forthcoming) (@AnnDVine) September 11, 2019

Looks like I’m buying Control pic.twitter.com/pGo0x986tj — Marty Dreams (@MythicMarty) September 11, 2019

Well now I have another reason to play Alan Wake again pic.twitter.com/gefQsBTZfy — Unlyricallyrics (@realunlyrical) September 11, 2019

Alan Wake Empirestrikesback, the sequel we needed. — Pablo Strauss (@PachuStrauss) September 11, 2019

Oh oh boy don’t you play with my heart.. Is it.. The Bright Falls AWE? — Pedro Relvas (@PedroRelvas94) September 11, 2019

Needless to say, with all of the Alan Wake references found throughout Control as well as the image for the AWE expansion, there is a very good chance that we will be seeing Alan Wake in the recently released game in the future. Of course, that expansion will not be coming out until the middle of next year, so we still have some time to learn more about what exactly is on the way. As for what will be included in the upcoming content:

“This will be a challenging new end-game mode in which Jesse must help Security Chief Arish explore the mysterious Formation and its strange surroundings,” the roadmap explained. “Here you will face the some the greatest challenges that the Oldest House can throw at you. You will need the best gear and abilities to survive. Expeditions is free for all players.”

Control is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the recently released title, check out some of our previous coverage.