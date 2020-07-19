Fans Are Convinced a Nintendo Direct Is Coming This Week

Over the last few days, rumors have been swirling about a Nintendo Direct presentation that could drop sometime this week, possibly as soon as Monday. While Nintendo Switch fans are constantly clamoring for the next Direct, there seems to be some weight behind these latest rumors. Last week, two mysterious Twitter accounts were discovered by fans that seem to be placeholders for a Mario 35th anniversary account, and a new F-Zero game. Combined with the fact that Nintendo has no more first-party games currently slated for release this year, it seems that announcements have to be coming sooner, rather than later. It's impossible to say for certain whether or not there's any kind of legitimacy to these rumors, but fans are clearly desperate for news!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the next Nintendo Direct!