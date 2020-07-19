Fans Are Convinced a Nintendo Direct Is Coming This Week
Over the last few days, rumors have been swirling about a Nintendo Direct presentation that could drop sometime this week, possibly as soon as Monday. While Nintendo Switch fans are constantly clamoring for the next Direct, there seems to be some weight behind these latest rumors. Last week, two mysterious Twitter accounts were discovered by fans that seem to be placeholders for a Mario 35th anniversary account, and a new F-Zero game. Combined with the fact that Nintendo has no more first-party games currently slated for release this year, it seems that announcements have to be coming sooner, rather than later. It's impossible to say for certain whether or not there's any kind of legitimacy to these rumors, but fans are clearly desperate for news!
Do you think a Nintendo Direct will drop this week? What would you like to see Nintendo announce? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the next Nintendo Direct!
July 20th rumors are swirling!
So ive heard that they july 20th #nintendodirect is true, i dont know if it is but lets hope we get some GREAT reveals— dravencore210 (@dravencore210) July 19, 2020
Fans really want that rumored Mario compilation...
Tomorrow's the nintendo direct.— KenTheNekomata (@KenNekomata) July 19, 2020
and The Mario Remastered Collection will inevitably enter the conversation.
...and F-Zero, too!
If there is a shadow dropped Nintendo Direct tomorrow, I'm already ready for my hopes of seeing F-Zero getting a new game to get destroyed once again— Lewis (@infinite_lewis) July 19, 2020
Switch fans are starving for more info.
please just a crumb of nintendo direct please maam.........— Trebolt #BLM (@trebolt_) July 19, 2020
We can only hope.
the streets saying there’s a nintendo direct tomorrow i’m PRAYING.....— mike (@swiitener) July 19, 2020
Whatever happens will happen when Nintendo is ready.
me if there isnt a nintendo direct tomorrow or an announcement for one pic.twitter.com/CUqgxcNpIv— marie❣️ (@matazajaz) July 19, 2020
Sound advice!
Let's hope the rumors about tomorrow's Nintendo Direct are true, but don't forget that Nintendo never ever communicated anything about this, so you can't be mad at them for not making announcements that weren't even planned to being with— Glaedrax (@glaedrax) July 19, 2020
Not everyone is convinced it's happening, however.
I'm seeing a lot of prediction videos for a Nintendo Direct that definitely isn't going to happen lol— Bennett the Human (@BennettHuman) July 19, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.