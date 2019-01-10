Gaming

Fans React To Bungie Taking Control of ‘Destiny’ Franchise

This afternoon just got veryyyy interesting with the news that Activision and Bungie were going separate ways, with the developer taking full control of the Destiny franchise from hereon in. And you can bet that this news got the whole Internet buzzing within a matter of minutes.

This has led to some interesting theories. For instance, writer Eric Van Allen asked a rather interesting question over on Twitter:

Keep in mind that since Bungie now has control of the franchise, it could very well be free to publish the game on other platforms. If that’s the case, new players could be waiting.

Also, Verge Games Editor Andrew Webster had this to say:

Those were just the tip of the iceberg, as we caught the following reactions from other fans as well:

Even our own Liana “Lili” Ruppert got in on the act.

Also, it’s funny that Microsoft quote came up, because…

We certainly wish Bungie the best in what it does next with the Destiny franchise.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

