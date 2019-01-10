Fans React To Bungie Taking Control of ‘Destiny’ Franchise

This afternoon just got veryyyy interesting with the news that Activision and Bungie were going separate ways, with the developer taking full control of the Destiny franchise from hereon in. And you can bet that this news got the whole Internet buzzing within a matter of minutes.

This has led to some interesting theories. For instance, writer Eric Van Allen asked a rather interesting question over on Twitter:

so how long until Destiny 2 is on the Epic Store — eric van allen (@seamoosi) January 10, 2019

Keep in mind that since Bungie now has control of the franchise, it could very well be free to publish the game on other platforms. If that’s the case, new players could be waiting.

Also, Verge Games Editor Andrew Webster had this to say:

bungie now controls its own destiny — andrew webster (@A_Webster) January 10, 2019

Those were just the tip of the iceberg, as we caught the following reactions from other fans as well:

Monster news. Bungie regaining full rights to publish Destiny (or go with another publisher presumably). Think this is good for the franchise which is well-established. Minor: but wonder what this means of the @Blizzard client for PC players on the long run. //t.co/qYflF4zI1w — Fran Mirabella III (FM3) (@franmirabella) January 10, 2019

So, Destiny is now an indie game, huh? //t.co/lTt6HIGN7E — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) January 10, 2019

Delighted for Bungie. Honestly, that 10-year deal left a bad taste in my mouth from the moment I first read about it. Hopefully, this means they can now create the game they want. It’s time to forget about these big-budget partnerships and build success with their community. — dannyodwyer (@dannyodwyer) January 10, 2019

“BuT DEstINy iS tRaSh”

stop. This is huge news and a fascinating chapter in the Bungie history book. Wtf, I didn’t see this coming. Makes sense though. //t.co/bzAADMp2ds — Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) January 10, 2019

excited that @Bungie is taking full control of the Destiny franchise from Activision, they can now make the game they want to make, the future looks bright — Parris (@vicious696) January 10, 2019

I don’t think I’ve seen a gaming community as excited to see a divorce as I have with this Acti/Bungie split. That is very telling of what folks thought of that marriage. WOW — Kahlief Adams (@Kahjahkins) January 10, 2019

JESUS THANK YOU, BUNGIE AND ACTIVISION ARE SPLITTING UP AND BUNGIE IS GETTING DESTINY — Lara // #THEDREADWOLFRISES (@mingvvay) January 10, 2019

I will say this now I thought I was out after I was bored with Destiny 2 but I believe with Bungie being able to control their own destiny (no pun intended) I believe Destiny 3 will blow the community away. — I Am Ferocity (@xTzFerocity) January 10, 2019

Even our own Liana “Lili” Ruppert got in on the act.

Today is the day that the gaming community is SHOOKETH. pic.twitter.com/qWgEDsn2av — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) January 10, 2019

Also, it’s funny that Microsoft quote came up, because…

Looking forward to a very bright future working with one of my favorite independent studios on one of my favorite franchises. Excited to see how they continue to grow and evolve Destiny. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 10, 2019

We certainly wish Bungie the best in what it does next with the Destiny franchise.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.