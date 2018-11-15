Fans React to Sony Not Attending E3 2019

So you’ve probably seen the news by now that Sony won’t be attending next year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo event, citing that it won’t even hold its own event or press conference at that time. And the news certainly has the industry buzzing, although some people have their own observations as to why Sony isn’t at the event.

We’ve gathered some of the best reactions from around the web, including some indicating why it’s not a total surprise.

For example, GamerTagRadio’s Parris Lilly explained that their presence isn’t really necessary…

been saying this for awhile, what is the point of E3 for Playstation and now Xbox when they have PSX and X019? Even this E3 Xbox did everything across the street from LACC and EA Play is in Hollywood, IMHO I’ll be sad to see it go but E3 won’t be around much longer //t.co/zHFlx7TAfc — Parris (@vicious696) November 15, 2018

The Koalition’s Jakejames Lugo had some similar thoughts, noting that the show might be in trouble because of this.

Woah… THIS is a very VERY big deal… Telling you now… the show is in trouble… because you would never expect PlayStation to not be at #E32019… Wow… just, wow… //t.co/3qhiQfrVJQ — Jakejames Lugo (@VenomousFatman1) November 15, 2018

Former IGN editor Fran Mirabella noted that Sony’s exiting the show may be due to one simple reason — paying for floor space is just too damn high.

The @PlayStation show was one of the most exciting reasons to watch @E3. I’ve attended ~20. To not have Sony there is a HUGE shake-up; likely one of the many chess pieces to move on the board. Why? E3 is expensive 💰. Sony can do its own thing, online or with fans. #PS5 event? 😎 //t.co/3wp9cbVLDq — Fran Mirabella (FM3) (@franmirabella) November 15, 2018

This user also feels that it’s simply a matter of finding a better way to reveal the PlayStation 5:

Sony skipping E3 ENTIRELY (not just press conference) definitely seems to speak not only to a possible Playstation 5 reveal, but the diminishing importance of E3. It just ain’t what it was. Nintendo definitely blazed this trail for the rest of the industry to follow (again). 😉 — Rob-Rule of 2 Review (#MPTrilogyForSwitch!) (@Ruleof2Review) November 15, 2018

And Twitter user The Hashtagonist put a little light jab into the proceedings:

And finally, Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller, who’s been a long-time PlayStation supporter, had this to say:

In case you missed the screaming/hypothesizing on Kinda Funny Games Daily, PlayStation skipping #E32019 has blown my mind. It’s bold, confident, and crazy. I think it means they’re going to do their own event after E3 and come with megaton after megaton culminating in PS5. pic.twitter.com/OqQQJ7PQSB — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) November 15, 2018

Here’s a reaction from Marcus Beer, aka the Annoyed Gamer, also bringing a point home:

#sony skipping #e32019 feels like a death rattle for the show.

It’s too expensive for the returns companies get from it.

The @esa really need to rethink what they want it to be, because the current industry/consumer hybrid isn’t working. — Marcus Beer (@AnnoyedGamer) November 15, 2018

Of course, a lot of reasons could be blamed. High cost for booth space is one notable factor; but E3 going public over the past couple of years and creating a massive issue with crowds is something a lot of companies have taken a close look at.

But now the real question is what Sony will do next. PlayStation Experience has been mentioned, but there’s nothing official. Guess we’ll have to wait and see what gets announced…