Fans Are Thanking Epic Games For Its Work on Fortnite

Thanksgiving might be the time for people to give thanks, but this year, Fortnite fans are using Easter as a time to show their appreciation for the efforts of Epic Games. Across social media, the hashtag #ThankYouEpicGames is trending, as players discuss the ways that Fortnite and other games have changed their lives. It’s certainly a nice way to honor the team at Epic, particularly given the fact that developers and publishers often end up seeing more negativity, than anything else! At a time when most people around the world are forced to social distance, it’s a wonderful reminder of just how much video games connect the people that play them.

How about we get #ThankYouEpicGames trending ?



Thank you @FortniteGame for this amazing game , the game that changed my and other people’s lives , the game that gave so many people a career and so many other good things



We appreciate your hard work ♥️ — MrAppieGaming (@MrAppieGamingFN) April 12, 2020

#ThankYouEpicGames for giving me a career. Thank you for allowing me to do what I love most as a job. Thank you for giving so many others the same. Thank you for everything. — I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) April 12, 2020

#ThankYouEpicGames for everything you’ve done. I don’t know what I’d be doing if you didn’t make Fortnite. Sorry that everyone complains and can’t be happy. pic.twitter.com/u9hgIhkCC5 — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) April 12, 2020

#ThankYouEpicGames for creating such an ICONIC game that I truly love so much and have enjoyed immensely for over 2 years. So many great memories, laughs, friendships, and job opportunities have come from Fortnite and I am eternally grateful! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qQbZxv906R — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) April 12, 2020

#ThankYouEpicGames for creating easily the most memorable moments in gaming, I absolutely loved all these moments in Fortnite history, I’m sorry for all the hate that you receive about the game but believe me, a lot of people love this game and I do to pic.twitter.com/Gy5M8WIU27 — Claygamer2003 (@claygamer2003) April 12, 2020

Fortnite has changed my life. It is by far my favorite game of all time. I adore creativity. I love everything about Fortnite, the cosmetics, the gameplay, the story, and a bit of the community. It has brightened my world. #ThankYouEpicGames pic.twitter.com/y4cN9Dycvn — 🌩Nimbus🌩 (@_N1mbus_) April 12, 2020

#ThankYouEpicGames for making a game with a respectful community full of positivity.



I know some are negative, but it’s always best to stick to the positive! — Ninety9 (@Ninety9us) April 12, 2020

The game has even inspired others to become developers!