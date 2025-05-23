New Fantasy Life i Codes Give Players a Ton of Useful Free Items

The brand-new cozy adventure game Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is taking the gaming space by storm. With its adorable graphics and expansive gameplay, Fantasy Life i has captured gamers’ attention from day one. In addition to already having plans for the game’s first free DLC, Level 5 has revealed an exciting new reward to thank players for the game’s successful launch. Fantasy Life i players can redeem two free codes to grab a ton of useful items like potions, healing powder, and more. As you take on those combat-based Life paths, these will definitely come in handy!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Fantasy Life i, your direction largely depends on which Life you choose. Players will cycle through the various Lives to level up their skills and advance the story. Some skills, like the Magician, are combat-focused, giving you a way to battle against the monsters you encounter. Others, like Angler and Woodcutter, help you gather helpful materials.

Choosing a Life at the Guild Office in Fantasy Life i

Players choose one Life to start with, but you can toggle through the different options as you navigate the world. Regardless of where you start, one thing’s for sure – free resources will come in handy no matter which Life you’re currently trying to level up. And that’s where these new free codes for Fantasy Life i can help. Level 5 shared details for both codes via Steam, but you can redeem them on any platform.

New Fantasy Life i Codes for Free Rewards

Redeeming codes in Fantasy Life i is pretty straightforward compared to many games. To redeem these codes, simply head to the game menu, then navigate to “gifts.” On PS5, this is on the second page of the Weird Pad menu, so you may need to page over before you see it.

From there, hit “gift code entry” and enter the codes below to redeem the items! You will need to connect to the internet to redeem the codes for Fantasy Life i.

The gift code menu in Fantasy Life i (PS5 Screenshot)

Here are the two codes and what you’ll get from each:

Gift Code T2GC6EQL

Enter code T2GC6EQL in Fantasy Life i to receive the following:

5 HP Potions

3 Life Cures

3 Resistance Aids

5 SP Potions

3 Power Aids

3 Healing Powder

Gift Code A56LC387

Enter code A56LC387 in Fantasy Life i to receive the following:

5 Hi-HP Potions

5 Healing Powders

3 Life Cures

5 Hi-SP Potions

5 Energy Powders

Level 5 did not share a specific expiration date for either of these new Fantasy Life i codes. So, if you want to get ahold of these helpful free items, you should take advantage of the free codes ASAP and head to the in-game gift menu to grab your rewards. Once you redeem the codes, the items will appear in your inventory automatically – no additional steps required!

How is your Fantasy Life i adventure going so far? Which Life did you pursue first? Let us know in the comments below!