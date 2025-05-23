First Free DLC for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Is Already In the Works

Update: The Fantasy Life English language X account has now also confirmed the free DLC for Fantasy Life i in a recent post. Original article appears below.

The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 3DS game Fantasy Life has finally arrived. And even before its full release, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time was making waves on the Steam charts and in players’ hearts. Early responses to the game have been overwhelmingly positive, as fans rejoice to see that the follow-up to a beloved game actually lives up to its legacy. Fantasy Life i has a ton of content for players to enjoy already, but new info from developer Level 5 reveals it’s already thinking about the game’s first big free content update.

In Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, players find themselves mysteriously transported across time. In their new home, they must choose one of many “Lives,” aka jobs, to pursue as part of the quest to find their way back to the right timeline. Because there are so many different life paths to pursue, each with its own skill tree, players are already prepared for the many hours we’ll be sinking into Fantasy Life i. But now we have official confirmation from the Fantasy Life i Japanese website that more content is already in the works for the game.

As noted in the Reddit post above, this new information comes from the Japanese version of the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time website. It hasn’t yet been cross-posted to the English-language site, but in translating the news post, it looks like the new free DLC is a way of celebrating the game’s overwhelmingly positive launch. The translated title of the latest update post says, “Due to popular demand, we have decided to release free DLC that will ‘update the world’ and include new recipes!” Clearly, Level 5 is gearing up to make its amazing game even better.

According to this initial post from Level 5, the update will bring in some new recipes and new content to expand the world of Fantasy Life i. There’s not a ton of detail just yet for everything that will be included, but so far, we know there will be at least one new recipe, as well as new, higher-rarity weapons for players to use. The content “aims for further heights,” which could well mean we’re getting some new, tougher enemies to give those higher-level weapons something to swing at.

The new, free DLC for Fantasy Life i doesn’t have a specific release date yet. However, the developer note says that Level 5 hopes to deliver the free update “as soon as possible.” More updates about the DLC are planned for the near future, including a more detailed look at the new content.

A player character speaks to their Life guide for the Magician path in Fantasy Life i

Although Fantasy Life i officially launched on May 21st, many gamers bought the Deluxe Edition to get a few days of Early Access. So, some Fantasy Life fans already have many, many hours in the game, meaning the hunger for new content to expand the world is already alive and well. Even though Fantasy Life i isn’t a live-service game at its core, it’s not uncommon these days for even “finished” games to get a few content updates to keep fans invested along the way. This first free DLC could be a simple one-off celebration of player enthusiasm, or it could be a sign of things to come.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available now for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. An enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 version is already planned, and gamers should note that many players report Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time running a bit poorly on the original Nintendo Switch.

Are you excited to hear that we’re already getting new free content for Fantasy Life i? Let us know in the comments below!