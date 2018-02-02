Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Revealed, Comes Free With Far Cry 5 Season Pass

We were already pumped for Far Cry 5, but this morning, Ubisoft revealed some new season pass details that have us so excited! It’s rare that a season pass can get anyone excited, but Ubisoft decided to throw in a free game with this one. That’s right, not only are you getting a free game with your Far Cry 5 season pass, you’re getting one of the best shooters Ubisoft has ever developed: Far Cry 3! Far Cry 3 Classic Edition is on the way, and you can check out the trailer above. Here’s what Ubisoft had to say in this morning’s press release:

“All Far Cry 5 Season Pass owners playing on consoles will receive the single-player content from another critically-acclaimed Far Cry series entry with the Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, which will be available to season pass holders four weeks prior to launching as a standalone purchase in summer 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Far Cry 3 Classic Edition will let fans and newcomers to the series revisit Rook Island and encounter one of the franchise’s most notorious villains, Vaas, who is brought to life by Michael Mando. As Jason Brody, players must explore the tropical island to find and save his friends, who are being held captive. PC players who purchase the season pass or Far Cry 5 Gold Edition will receive the full version of Far Cry 3.”

So to be clear, everyone will have a chance to purchase Far Cry 3 Classic Edition at some point, but it won’t be launching on its own until this summer. By snagging the Far Cry 5 season pass (or Gold Edition), you’ll be able to return to this FPS classic a full month before anyone else, for no extra charge. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to us, and don’t forget there are many other season pass perks as well. Far Cry 5‘s season pass will grant players access to three brand new adventures:

Hours of Darkness: Players will travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Việt Cộng soldiers

Dead Living Zombies: Players will face hordes of zombies in multiple b-movie scenarios

Lost on Mars: Players will leave Earth behind to go toe-to-claws with Martian arachnids

So what do you think? That’s a pretty enticing deal if I do say so myself. Far Cry 5 will retail for $59.99, and the Gold Edition, which comes with the season pass, will set you back $89.99. The game is scheduled to launch on March 26.