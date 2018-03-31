Far Cry 5 Collector’s Edition Unboxed by the “Father” Actor Himself in New Video

If you were on the fence about buying the collector’s edition of Ubisoft’s latest title, Far Cry 5, then maybe the Father himself could persuade you?

The voice behind Joseph Seed, the cult leader himself, took a little time out of his day to unbox the collector’s edition featuring … well, himself! Greg Bryk is the actor’s name all donned up in true fanatic fashion. The collector’s edition doesn’t come with your very own cult, but it does come with a swanky statue of the crazed, yet charismatic, leader and that’s almost the same thing.

With his “God given” gifts, Joseph Seed – much like any cult leader – is an egotistical icon with charm used to allure those who have ‘lost their way’. In the video above, hopefuls can see Seed in all of his charismatic glory as he promises the world, as long as you don’t mind getting your hands dirty. With his loyal cult following at his beck and call, it will be up to the player and their friends to take out Eden’s Gate blind follower by blind follower until the head of the snake himself can be cut down.

Far Cry 5 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! To learn more about the game before diving right in, check out the title’s official description below:

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.