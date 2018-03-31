Far Cry 5 Makes Fishing So Stressful

Fishing has long been regarded as a relaxing pastime where one can relax and be one with nature, but Far Cry 5 does everything it possibly can to prove that idea false.

The fishing system in Far Cry 5 isn’t bad necessarily, but boy it sure is stressful at times. Fishing in real life isn’t my cup of tea, but when it comes to fishing minigames, I’ll spend more than my fair share of time at a watering hole. I kept my for-sale items in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and spent hours fishing in Final Fantasy XV (the main game, not the VR spin-off), so I can appreciate a well-organized fishing minigame. Far Cry 5’s take on fishing is more like fishing plus Peggies, plus annoying NPCs, plus every animal in Montana that’s bent on killing you, that last part perfectly represented in Reddit user PhantomGoo’s gif.

Buying a fishing rod in Far Cry 5 was one of the first things I did before I even knew that it would be placed in the utility wheel. I thought it would take up a weapons slot considering how it was sold, but that was cool with me if that would be the case. After trekking out via four-wheeler through the beautiful Montana setting and arriving at a marked fishing location, I saddled up next to an NPC who said he wanted to talk about fishing. He didn’t teach me much, which was fine, but he kept right on teaching even when we were done. While I was just trying to catch some trout, he bombarded me with questions about whether I had a second or not and if I wanted to hear some life lessons. It’s clear now why some people prefer to fish solo.

My most eventful fishing experience that fueled this pseudo review of Far Cry 5’s fishing system occurred at a stage where there was a lot going on in Hope County. I’d progressed in John’s region to the point that Peggies were sending planes after me, but I hoped to catch a breather with some fishing. Another NPC shared the spot with me, but it was a prime, marked fishing location, so I was willing to work with that. My line barely touched the water before my NPC buddy alerted me that we had company, right before he was mauled by a bear. Still determined to fish in peace, a quick swim across the river was made in hopes of avoiding more conflict, but I was met with a truckload of Peggies on the other bank. To top it all off, a plane overhead announced that he had me in his sights. No fish were caught during that trip.

Stressful mechanics aside, Far Cry 5’s fishing system is simple enough to drop in and drop out without much investment, assuming you can get a moment of peace. With a couple affordable rods at your disposal and a perk that unlocks more lures, fishing is a cheap pastime. The rewards from selling the fish may not always be worth the hassle of fending off cougars and Peggies, but I’ll be damned if that keeps me from fishing alongside Boomer in Far Cry 5.