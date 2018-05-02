Far Cry 5 Now Has a Shovel Launcher

Far Cry 5’s latest Live Event gives players what they’ve been yearning for since realizing the power of the shovel: A high-powered launcher dedicated to launching these tools into enemies.

The White Collar Job is the newest Live Event that’s been revealed by Ubisoft, an event that encourages stealth and ridding the map of Judges. Sharing the reveal of the event and the details on Twitter, Ubisoft urged players to get out there and start taking down Judges and wolves to earn the reward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turn in those white collars to Jess and claim this week’s exclusive rewards- including the brand new shovel launcher! Track your progress here: https://t.co/gM1x46LoNY pic.twitter.com/INoPbDyBsX — Far Cry 5 (@FarCrygame) May 1, 2018

If you’ve used both the rocket launcher and the shovel in Far Cry 5, you’ll already have a pretty good idea of how the Shovel Launcher works. Load up those lethal gardening tools (it can hold three at once), aim, and fire away as you impale your enemies or blow them across fields. The shovel augment does remove the launcher’s ability to actually blow anything up, but that’s a small price to pay for being able to propel shovels at enemies in what the in-game description calls “a groundbreaking miracle of modern engineering.” The GIF below that comes from a Redditor making use of the launcher should be all the convincing you need to opt into this Live Event even if it’s the only one that you ever do.

The shovel quickly became a contender for the best weapon in Far Cry 5 when players noticed how it worked compared to other melee weapons. Swinging it wildly will work just fine, but it’s strength truly shines when you throw it. Instead of side-arming it at enemies like you would with other weapons, the shovel gets thrown like a javelin and will take out most enemies with ease. With how much attention it received, it’s not hard to imagine why Ubisoft decided to create a new weapon centered around the shovel.

Aside from the Shovel Launcher, there are more prizes in store for players during the White Collar Job event. Like other Live Events, you can earn some quick Silver Bars by completing the challenge and can also get a new outfit should the community band together to take out the Judges and wolves. If the community as a whole reaches a certain goal, everyone will get an outfit that turns you into one of Jacob’s Hunters.

You can track your progress as well as the community’s through this Live Events page.