Far Cry 5: A Hilarious Rundown of What to Expect From the Latest Ubisoft Title

Far Cry 5 is out now and immediately the title was met with high praise. With more to do than ever before and a thrilling narrative set in Hope County, Montanta, it’s not surprising that many fans are once again feeling excited about a Far Cry title. Besides, how can you say no to a game that lets you have a bear companion named Cheeseburger and also a microwaving gun from aliens? I mean, come on!

The latest video comes from the team over at the YouTube channel Lore (one of my personal favourites, I feature them a lot) as they break down the entire title in under a minute. Because what else is there to do when cultists take over other than send in the dogs! Oh, Boomer.

In a place where you can’t watch the video with the sound on? No worries, we’ve got you covered with a full transcript below:

Humanity’s salvation began in a small Georgia town, where Joseph Seed heard a voice. “Save as many as you can. Whether they wish to be saved or not.” Joseph preached the coming Collapse, recruiting misguided souls into the Project at Eden’s Gate. As the cult grew, Joseph moved them to Hope County, Montana to settle New Eden, becoming known as “The Father”.

In Montana, Joseph befriended local priest and Gulf War veteran, Jerome Jeffries, coercing his congregation to join the cult.

Joseph’s siblings, the Heralds, then recruited the rest of Hope County.

John, a ruthless lawyer, secured land and converts using blackmail and coercion.

Faith, the pacifist, spread the Father’s message of salvation.

Jacob, the military marksman, locked down the county with modern weaponry and upgraded aircraft.

When Jerome objected to their methods, the cult beat him and left him for dead.

You are the Deputy Sheriff dispatched to arrest Joseph Seed, but you’ll find yourself surrounded by an army of cultists. Navigate the Montana wilderness, recruit resistance fighters like Mary

May Fairgrave, whose father was driven to suicide by the cult. Or crop-duster Nick Rye whose plane could come in handy. Or a giant bear because video games. Together you’ll save Hope County in this “work of entertainment” definitely not inspired by today’s politics. But you’ll probably just go fishing with Hurk instead.