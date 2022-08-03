Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.

Starting tomorrow on August 4th and lasting until Sunday, August 7th, Far Cry 6 will be free to download and play across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. While free weekends for games is something that we see every now and then, what's different about this offering with FC6 is that the entire game will be accessible. This means that if you can find a way to play through the entirety of Far Cry 6 throughout this promotion, you can do so.

Play FC6 for FREE this weekend and get 60% OFF! Play this blockbuster free weekend in co-op as you save Yara, fight with Danny Trejo, go Rambo style, play our Stranger Things event and so much more! And, get an extra $5 on your next Ubisoft store purchase if you buy #FarCry6! pic.twitter.com/zfhzEmVJ7R — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) August 2, 2022

In addition to the base game being free, Ubisoft is also unlocking the post-launch content tied to Far Cry 6 as well. This means that players will be able to check out the Stranger Things, Rambo, and Danny Trejo add-ons which have released in recent months.

Lastly, if you play Far Cry 6 while it's free and you decide that you want to own the game outright, it will also be discounted by 60% through this weekend. Players who buy the game will also be given a $5 voucher to use toward their next purchase in the Ubisoft store as well.

If you aren't familiar with Far Cry 6 and want to know if the game might be for you, below you'll find an official description from Ubisoft about the title.

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution.

Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara! Fight against Castillo's regime in the most expansive Far Cry to date, through jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara."