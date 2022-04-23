Far Cry 7 Report Has Bad News for Fans

✖

A new report about the next Far Cry game -- tentatively dubbed Far Cry 7 -- has bad news for fans. Far Cry 5 was Ubisoft's best-selling game last generation, despite being divisive among both critics and consumers. Unfortunately, Far Cry 6 didn't carry forward this momentum. It doesn't seem to have sold as well, and its reception was far from the highs the series has seen with previous games, such as Far Cry 3. That said, Far Cry 6 doesn't change the fact that it's still one of Ubisoft's biggest series, and it's obviously going to continue whether with another mainline game called Far Cry 7 or something new and different.

All of that said, a new report has surfaced claiming that the next Far Cry game is now further out than Ubisoft was planning. Considering that Ubisoft has yet to reveal a new Far Cry game means that if this is true, not only is the next installment still far away, but probably very far away.

About 18 months separated the reveal and release of Far Cry 6. Given that the next Far Cry game hasn't even been revealed yet means it's probably safe to assume it's -- at the very least -- more than 18 months away. The key here though is that it's not even been revealed and yet we are already hearing reports that it's having some form of development issues and is missing milestones. There's no way to know for sure, but this hints at a game that's at least a few years away.

As for the report, it comes the way of Kotaku, which doesn't say why the game has been internally delayed, but cities general issues at Ubisoft that are plaguing the development of each and every single one of its games. Responding to this report -- which is about the generally decrepit state of the French games maker -- Ubisoft issued the following statement:

"We don't comment on rumors or speculation," reads the reply. "Ubisoft has unmatched creative and production capacities, with more than 20,000 talented people collaborating across our global studios on game development. Thanks to them and to our long-term approach and appetite for taking creative risks, we have built some of the industry's strongest proprietary brands and have many promising new brands and projects on the horizon. We also have one the industry's deepest and most diversified portfolios, cutting-edge services and technologies, and a large and growing community of engaged players. As a result, we're ideally positioned to capitalize on the rapid industry growth and platform opportunities that are emerging right now."

As you can see, this is nothing but PR speak that fails to address any of the concerns Far Cry fans will likely now have. If anything more substantial surfaces or if the situation evolves, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, Far Cry fans should prepare for a long hibernation.