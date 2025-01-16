Far Cry 7 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

A new report has revealed the release window of Far Cry 7. Far Cry 7 has yet to be officially announced by Ubisoft, but apparently it is pretty far along in development. Typically, the lack of announcement would suggest Far Cry 7 is still a ways off, but it sounds like the turnaround between reveal and release could be a short one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest report about Far Cry 7 comes from the same source of previous Far Cry 7 reports, Tom Henderson. Tom Henderson is generally a very reliable source on all things, and he has bulletproof track record when it comes to Ubisoft. To this end, it is very obvious he has a serious inside access to the company as he regularly leaks just about everything involving the company.

There is no word of when Far Cry 7 will be revealed from Tom Henderson nor precise release date information, but he is claiming that it will release sometime before the end of 2026. This is obviously a pretty big window, but Far Cry 6 may lend more content.

Far Cry 6 was revealed on July 12, 2020. At the time it was scheduled to release on February 18, 2021. It ended up being delayed, but a delay was obviously not part of the plan. The plan was obviously to release the game seven months after the reveal. This will presumably be the plan with Far Cry 7, which means we can basically rule out anything between now and seven months from now. In other words, we can cut the release window down from August 2025 to December 2026.

All of that said, remember to take all this report — and the speculation it has created — with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven very reliable when it comes to Ubisoft, this is still unofficial information. Further, even if it is accurate, it also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this new Far Cry 7 release date information. We do not suspect this will change, for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. Those interested in read more about Far Cry 7 — and what it is about — can do so here.