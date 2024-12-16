Far Cry 7 Report Warns Massive Changes Are Coming to the Series

According to a new report, Ubisoft is set to make some major changes to the Far Cry series with the release of Far Cry 7. The report alleges there are actually two Far Cry games in development right now, something previous rumors have claimed. One of these games is Far Cry 7, a proper new mainline installment. And the other is said to be an extraction-based shooter. Both were originally supposed to release in 2025, though both have been pushed to 2026, which may explain why Ubisoft has not revealed either game.

The report notes both games are bringing the series from the Dunia engine to the Snowdrop engine, which has run games like The Division, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Star Wars Outlaws, and South Park: The Fractured but Whole. It is a diverse engine, and an impressive one as well. Further, it is one Ubisoft owns, which means it doens’t have to pay any cuts to anyone to use it.

The extraction-based shooter is set to take place in the Alaskan wilderness and pits players against wild animals, the harsh weather, and each other. Meanwhile, Far Cry 7 sees the player trying to rescue his family that has been kidnapped by a conspiracy cult that is performing hallucinogenic experiments on animals and children. This sounds a bit like Far Cry 5.

What the setting is, the report does not divulge, but what is noted is that players have 24 real-life hours, which is 72 hours in-game, to rescue their family. To this end, the player has an in-game watch that tracks the time.

This is obviously a huge departure from the Far Cry formula, which normally consists of slowing clearing a large map with narrative points along the way. In addition to the gameplay, some technical elements have been changed. The report says things like tactical sprinting, sliding, vaulting, and more are all now in the series. There is also a more robust inventory system and looting system now.

And this is where the report ends. As for the source of it, it is Tom Henderson via Insider Gaming. The former is a very reliable source, particularly when it comes to Ubisoft. In other words, all of this information is no doubt real, though it could be warped over time as things change in game development all the time.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this report and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.