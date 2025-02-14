Far Cry 7 First Details Potentially Leaked

The first Far Cry 7 details have potentially been leaked, courtesy of a casting call out of Ubisoft. The next Far Cry game has not been formally announced by Ubisoft, but it has been widely reported that it is in development at Ubisoft. And considering it has been four years since Far Cry 6 it’s not too surprising to hear that a new Far Cry game is in the works. However, because it has not been announced, there are currently no details on the game. To this end, if a new leak is accurate they are the first details on it.

The casting call and the information it leaks has since been taken down but not before a Reddit user collected the details it reveals and posted them online. And according to these details, the game revolves around a wealthy family who engage in a power struggle that evokes Succession. And it appears New England is the setting of the game.

“The plot seems to revolve around a wealthy family called the Bennets: Layla, Dax, Brie, Christian, Henry, and Krista. The family members engage in a power struggle similar to the series Succession. One of the villains is named Ian Duncan, described as a ‘conspiracy theorist with an army of believers’ and an “envy of the wealthy elite and the power they wield.” Alongside these characters are two others who appear to be secondary: John Mackay and a doctor named Safna Kazan. Another detail is that New England is mentioned several times in the descriptions, suggesting this could be the setting.’

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything here is accurate it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this potential Far Cry 7 leak and the speculation it has created within the Far Cry community.