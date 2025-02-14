PSN Deal Lets PS4 and PS5 Users Save $60 on PS Plus

The PlayStation Store has a huge discount on PlayStation Plus right now for all PS4 and PS5 users. It’s very uncommon for PlayStation Plus to be discounted, let alone on the PlayStation Store, making the discount all the more noteworthy. It does come on the back of last week’s massive PSN outage, when PlayStation Plus and more was down for 24 continuous hours. Whether this discount is related, probably not, but the timing is certainly interesting, especially when how rare it is for PS Plus to be discounted on the PlayStation Store is take into consideration. All of that said, this deal is only available for a limited time.

Those trying to bolster their membership to PlayStation Plus Essential, or start a subscription to the standard tier of PS Plus, will unfortunately find nothing to this sale. Right now, at least, only the middle tier, PS Plus Extra, and the most expensive tier, PS Plus Premium, have been discounted. More than this, the discounts only apply to 12-month memberships.

As a result, a 12-month subscription to PS Plus Extra is currently $99.99 rather than $134.99 thanks to a 25 percent discount. Meanwhile, a 12-month subscription to PS Plus Premium is 37 percent off, which means $99.99 rather than $159.99.

How long are these PS Plus deals available on PS4 and PS5, we don’t know. They are currently live on the PlayStation Store, but there is no information when the deal for both will expire.

As noted, it is not common for PS Plus to go on sale, let alone via PlayStation itself. When it does happen it is usually via reseller sites. It’s been many months since the last time PlayStation ran an official discount on PS Plus, so those on PS4 and PS5 that are interested in lengthening their subscriptions or signing up should consider jumping on the discount as it won’t be around for a while. And there is no chance when it does return that the discounts will be quite this meaty.

For those unfamiliar with the different tiers of PS Plus, PS Plus Essential is the base tier that gets you online access, plus monthly free games. PS Plus Extra is the middle tier, which grants access to a vast and evolving library of PS4 and PS5 in addition to everything PS Plus Essential offers. And then PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier, and it comes with all of this plus access to an evolving library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.