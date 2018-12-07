Here’s Why the ‘Far Cry: New Dawn’ Team Killed Off Boomer

Boomer was just a good boy doing his best in Far Cry 5 but even man’s best friend wasn’t safe from Ubisoft and their desired endings. When Far Cry: New Dawn made its grand debut during this year’s Game Awards, the post-apocalyptic aesthetic seemed to force canon in one very particular direction – and one without our beloved Boomer.

The setting is after the bombs dropped in Hope County, Montana. The deceptively colorful new world setting is an interesting juxtaposition to the history that lead up to what we saw in the trailer. It also covered up that Boomer is dead, as confirmed by Ubisoft themselves.

Creative Director Jean-Sebastion Decant was the one to explain the reasoning behind this (wrong) decision, stating “You know, it’s 17 years after Far Cry 5. We considered for a while having maybe a descendant of Boomer at the new pet, but we wanted to go for something fresh. But no, 17 year … 17 years later he would be old. It was a rough world for 17 years.”

We all know he should have lived forever and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on.

Thankfully, the team didn’t say exactly how he died, so we are just going to go ahead and assume that he was in a big fluffy bed filled with dog treats and fun toys and all the belly rubs a good boy could ask for.

Let us have this.

Luckily, from the trailer it looks like we’ll have new canine companions to fall in love with as seen in the adorable little puppers Timber. Just like Boomer, Timber will be as useful as he is cute, so that is some consolation.

Far Cry: New Dawn will be making its debut for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15th. What are your thoughts on the latest narrative? It’s got some serious Rage vibes going on, do you think that fits what Far Cry is known for? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!