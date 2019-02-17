‘Far Cry New Dawn’ Has A Tragic Boomer Easter Egg

One of the best parts of Far Cry 5 was its best boy, Boomer the dog, who was a fang for hire, or in other words a companion that could accompany you on your journeys in the open-world Ubisoft game. He was great for battle and great for petting. What more could you ask for?

Sadly, he isn’t in Far Cry New Dawn, the recently-released stand-alone sequel. Why? Because it takes place 17 years after the events of Far Cry 5. In other words, Boomer is now busy being a good boy in Heaven.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, while you can’t roll out with Boomer to endlessly slaughter anything that is daring enough to even breathe at you the wrong way, every one’s favorite doggo is in the game in another way. That’s right, there’s a Boomer Easter Egg in New Dawn.

To find the Easter Egg, head to the Fang Centre in the Southwest portion of the map. Here, you’ll find a church, which has a tunnel underneath it. At the end of the tunnel is a gravestone with the name covered by a piece of lumber. If you shoot the piece of wood though, you’ll find out that it’s actually the resting place of Boomer.

If you were a Boomer loyalist in Far Cry 5 and are sad that he isn’t in New Dawn, you’ll be happy to know an equally good boy by the name of Timber is available as a companion. And unlike Boomer, he can ever sit in your vehicle with you, because he’s an advanced good boy.

Replacing Cheeseburger the bear is a giant boar by the name of Horatio, who was easily my favorite companion in New Dawn, not only because he’s a wrecking machine, but because he’s adorable and also petable. You may say, he’s the greatest of boys.

Far Cry New Dawn is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, priced at $39.99 USD. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game, especially if you’re on the fence about buying it or whether you should wait for a sale. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Far Cry: New Dawn feels like its torn between whether it wants to be a standalone experience or just a continuation of Far Cry 5. At times it leans into being a zany post-apocalyptic Far Cry that double dips in the madcap roots of the series, like Blood Dragon. And then at times it feels like, after seeing the success of Far Cry 5, someone up the chain of command walked into the room and asked, “Where the heck are the cult dudes?” Ubisoft never makes a full commitment to continue or leave behind Joseph Seed and his story, and the result is a middling experience that isn’t complementing or additive, but inconsequential.”

Thanks, GamesRadar.