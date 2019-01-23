‘Far Cry: New Dawn’ Story Trailer Introduces an Unexpected Alliance

When we played Far Cry 5 last year (and loved it, by the way), we thought that “The Father,” Joseph Seed, would be the worst thing to happen in mid-America, with his heavily armed cult by his side. But with Far Cry: New Dawn, Ubisoft is hinting at something along the lines of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” and that makes for a rather questionable team-up.

In the newest trailer for the game, which you can see above, you get to learn a little more about the lead character in the game, a young woman who’s simply been looking for solace since the nuclear explosion that concluded Far Cry 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that’s pretty much impossible, thanks to the Twins, a deadly pair that lead a group of ruthless highwaymen in a pursuit of power across the nuclear-ravaged world, using weapons to strike fear into the hearts of the locals.

It eventually gets to the point that the survivors find themselves against the wall, and pay a visit to Seed’s compound in order to enlist his Eden’s Gate crew to team up and fight alongside them.

Says Seed (once again portrayed by actor Greg Bryk), “After all I’ve done,” he says. “And after all we’ve been through, you’ve come seeking help…from me? You must be truly terrified.”

And to further show your devotion to stopping the Twins and restoring peace to the land, it appears that, at one point in the game, Seed hands the main character an apple, a similar action that took place back in Far Cry 5. And that leaves us wondering just how things might end up once we reach New Dawn‘s conclusion.

For good measure, the trailer also features a dose of in-game action, including ambushing a guard on duty, and even calling upon loyal pets to take down adversaries. This includes a loyal mutt (not Boomer, but definitely a “good boy,” as our own Liana Ruppert would say), as well as a…warthog? What, it can be convinced to lend a hand. Didn’t anyone see The Lion King?!

And then we get one last quote from one of the Twins: “I’m gonna spend all night wiping those hopes and dreams off my boots.”

Who will win this battle? Whatever the case, it’s going to be very interesting. Check out the trailer above and prepare for Far Cry: New Dawn when it arrives on February 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

What do you think about the forthcoming spin-off? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!