Super Fast MicroSD Cards For the Nintendo Switch Are Cheaper Than Ever

Amazon has launched a sale on Samsung EVO Select class U3 microSD cards that brings the prices on 64GB ($10.99 – 52% off), and 128GB ($19.99 – 52% off) cards down to all-time lows. These are cards designed for high speed applications like shooting 4K UHD video, but they’ll work perfectly fine in your Nintendo Switch. If you have a GoPro, high end Android smartphone, and the like, they’re ideal. Amazon also has a 32GB U1 class card for an absurd $5.99 (40% off) in the sale if that size and speed fits the bill. You can shop the entire sale right here.

Keep in mind that you probably won’t notice the speed difference with the Samsung cards in a Nintendo Switch, but when the Samsung 128GB EVO Select card is the same price as the standard U1 class SanDisk 128GB card ($19.99), you might as well embrace the overkill.

On the other hand, you might want to consider going for pure storage space with the 400GB SanDisk microSD card, which is only $99.99 (60% off) at the moment. That’s not as low as the recent Cyber Monday price, but it is good for the second best price Amazon has ever offered.

