Xbox Game Pass Adds 2025’s Best Xbox Series X Game

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with one of 2025’s best Xbox Series X games. Unfortunately, the new addition — a day one game — is only available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and this is because Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the only tier with day one games. Those with the most expensive tier of Xbox Game Pass though just got the highest rated game of 2025, according to Metacritic. The game in question, out today, has successfully stripped this title from its previous holder, Split Fiction, making it one of only two 2025 games with a Metacritic score above 90.

For those out of the loop, the new Xbox Game Pass game in question is called Blue Prince, a puzzle adventure game from developer Dogunbomb and publisher raw Fury. It is notably a debut game for the former, and a great debut at that. Right now, Blue Prince is sitting at a 92 on Metacritic. This score could fall over time, but it could also climb.

“Welcome to Mt. Holly, the mysterious manor with shifting rooms,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with. “In Blue Prince, you embark on a genre-defying experience, filled with a unique mix of mystery, strategy, and puzzles that weave together to create an unpredictable journey. Will your explorative steps lead you to the rumored Room 46?”

How long Blue Prince is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft does not say. However, as long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount, if they wish to continue to play it or own it after it leaves Xbox Game Pass.

Due to the fact it just released, we don’t have sufficient data on how long it takes to beat Blue Prince. Early data suggests though that you can get up to 15 hours with the puzzle adventure game, but this is based on just a handful of accounts.

Those interested in subscribing or upgrading to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will need to be prepared to fork over $20 a month. It’s important to note though any game downloaded for free with Xbox Game Pass, is only retained and accessible as long as it is available vis the subscription service and as long as you maintain a subscription.

