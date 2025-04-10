New York Times Strands Answers for April 10th

Does today’s Strands theme feel too difficult? No worries, as we have everything you need to solve today, April 10th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to some hints and tips to help you out. Wordle and Connections are hot ticket games on the site, but Strands makes its presence know with easy to grasp gameplay and fun topics. Today’s theme, “What’s the buzz?”, may appear to be innocent enough, but it does sting with the words. Regardless, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

As any good word search game does, The New York Times’ Strands’ has you find words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like superpowers or doughnuts. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of superpowers, potential words would be types of powers superheroes have, like X-Ray vision or super strength.

Today’s theme for Strands is “What’s the buzz?”

With today, April 10th, unlike yesterday’s straightforward theme, it may take a bit to figure out the overall theme, even more so the words in it. The theme for today’s Strands is “What’s the buzz?”. Usually, one says this when trying to be in the know about things, though it doesn’t appear to be the case here. With puzzles like today’s, it helps to remember to take words literally, as it can give you a major clue. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram shares the name with a popular Transformer.

When attempting to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Bumblebee.

In this case, you actually aren’t finding names of flying insects, but parts of a bumblebee. If you want to know all the words in April 10th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Antennae

Thorax

Wings

Abdomen

Stinger

Tongue

Bumblebee

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!