New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 10th

The world is quite puzzling to understand, which is reasonable given the current state of affairs in all industries. While we might not be able to solve the world’s problems, we can shift our minds towards solving something less stressful and more mindful: The New York Times games. From Connections, Strands, and Spelling Bee, there is a game to satisfy your knack for word knowledge-based activities. The one that many turn to when it comes to digging into the dictionary of your mind is the popular NYT Wordle puzzle. Yesterday’s puzzle was another easy solution, as we’ve seen in the past two days, but for today, April 10th, it will be challenging. As such, we’ve got hints, tips, and the solution for today’s Wordle below.

From 2021, millions of people have tested their guessing game skills in Wordle on the NYT app. Having gone through over 2,000 words, the puzzles have continued to bring an experience that is both difficult and addicting. For newcomers, Wordle is a puzzle game that lets players solve a five-letter word with up to six shots to get the final word. Each guess the player makes provides feedback in gray, yellow, and green blocks. These blocks indicate where and which letters belong in the final word.

Today brought some interesting news to us in the entertainment industry, ranging from the intriguing Apple TV+ show Murderbot starring Alexander Skarsgård to HBO’s The Last of Us getting an early season three renewal before the second season drops on MAX this Sunday. Both of these are well-regarded adaptations of other forms of media, which only serves as a testament to the original projects themselves. My starting word for today is “adopt” since it’s cool to see how these adaptations use what has already been given to them differently or similarly. For this word, there are two yellow blocks.

If you adopt this word as your starting guess, then you’ll be on the right track!

The word “adopt” has two yellow blocks with O and T, which are a nice starting point. While there are many words with these letters, having a T not at the end of the solution indicates which words to look for. Anyone who needs a hint, find a word with O as the final letter of the word. The answer is below for those who want to see the solution for today’s Wordle.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 10th is “Turbo.” A rather tricky word to guess unless you work at a car repair shop or have conveniently seen the 2013 Pixar animated film Turbo. In any case, we will be back tomorrow with another Wordle piece to round out the work week. Have a great day, players.