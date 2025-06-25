FBC: Firebreak Creators Share Future Plans Following Mixed Reviews

Gamers had big expectations for FBC: Firebreak, the latest title from Remedy Entertainment. After putting out iconic games like Control and Alan Wake, Remedy earned a reputation for phenomenal, powerful storytelling that sets its games apart. FBC: Firebreak stands apart from prior titles from the studio. This, combined with some issues with mechanics, led to a less-than-stellar launch for the highly anticipated game. In a recent statement, Remedy sheds some light on where they hope to go from here.

FBC: Firebreak earned a 65 Metacritic rating, placing it solidly in the mid to low range. It has yet to break past 2000 concurrent players on Steam, and has a Mixed rating on the platform. Despite the hype, it’s clear that the launch of Remedy’s co-op first-person shooter didn’t go as the studio or its fans might have hoped. Many fans say the game feels like early access and is lacking polish. Others find that the lack of in-game social features hampers the ability to enjoy a game that’s designed to be co-op.

Ground control in FBC: Firebreak

Despite these initial player responses, the developer hopes there might still be room to course correct. Along with the game’s 1.2 patch, which brought in several player-requested features, Remedy released a brief statement. The post, titled “Launch Week Update,” sheds some light on where the studio stands after the release of FBC: Firebreak. In addition to the patch notes for that first update, the Steam post outlines the big improvements Remedy plans to make to FBC: Firebreak moving forward.

FBC: Firebreak Overhaul Will Improve Onboarding and Early-Game Experience

What’s interesting about this statement on the future of FBC: Firebreak is that it focuses heavily on early-game content. Often, developers struggle to keep players happy in the endgame, but FBC: Firebreak will be aiming to do a better job bringing gamers into the fold.

One of the big priorities is that Remedy hopes to improve the first hour experience going forward. Some changes, such as balance adjustments to progression, were already made in the initial 1.2 patch. However, Remedy is still thinking over how to make starting FBC: Firebreak feel better in the future.

In particular, Remedy hopes to think through ways to fully rework FBC: Firebreak onboarding to help players get familiar with the game’s user interface, something our own reviewer noted could be a bit tricky. Remedy also plans to reduce the amount of grind required to unlock the higher-tier weapons. From what players have said, FBC: Firebreak feels a lot better once you unlock the higher-tier weapons and perks, but not all gamers are willing to wait.

Gameplay screenshot from fbc: Firebreak

Remedy also hopes to improve how you access Jobs, something the team already made strides towards with the 1.2 patch. Players can now get easier, quicker access to full Jobs, but more changes will likely be needed to really help players learn the system.

While the first patch implemented a few changes, the bigger adjustments to early game content and tutorials will be added down the road. In addition to what’s been noted above, Remedy is “actively discussing and planning broader improvements to the game” in direct response to player feedback.

Have you played FBC: Firebreak yet? What changes do you hope to see in future updates? Let us know in the comments below!