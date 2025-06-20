New FBC: Firebreak Update Hopes to Cure Launch Woes

FBC: Firebreak was just released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Although there was an excitement surrounding Remedy Entertainment’s cooperative first-person shooter, it did not quite hit the highs of its previous games like Alan Wake 2 or Control. After receiving feedback from the community across social platforms, Discord, and Steam forums, the developer is making some pretty big changes to the game. Luckily, players won’t have to wait long to see these changes implemented.

In today’s FBC: Firebreak update 1.2, Remedy has made adjustments primarily to progression. One of the main gripes players have had with the shooter is how slow the grind is to level. In turn, it takes too long to feel powerful, as it has taken quite a bit of time just to unlock the base upgrades and abilities. This is now changed as Remedy has tuned a number of facets related to progression that should make the player’s experience with the first hour of the game more enjoyable. This includes making Lost Assets and Research Samples more visible, rebalancing the cost of unlockables, unlocking Clearance Level 3 for Jobs right from the start, and much more.

Here are the full patch notes for FBC: Firebreak update 1.2:

Overview

We have overhauled core systems to make progression faster and more rewarding. Economy changes improve how you earn and spend currencies; the Requisition store now separates gear from cosmetics, and Job progression has been restructured to allow players to play full Jobs (all three zones) more quickly.

On top of that, there are many visible and under-the-hood improvements to the game included in this patch.

Read our extensive blog post about what is included in this patch and what improvements we are looking at bringing to the game in the near term.

Economy Changes

Upgrade currencies (Lost Assets and Research Samples) are now visually highlighted in the Jobs to make them easier to spot.

All unlockable costs have been rebalanced to better match actual player currency earnings.

Players will now earn and spend Lost Assets at a healthier pace, enabling smoother progression and gear unlocks.

Job Progression & Clearance Levels

New players now start at Clearance Level 3 (CL3) for the first Job, Hot Fix.

Players can still choose to play at CL1 or CL2, but it’s no longer a requirement

To unlock the next Job, you must complete a full three-zone run at CL3.

Completing a Job at CL3 also unlocks the Corruption modifier for that Job.

These changes provide faster access to full Job experiences and improve matchmaking and onboarding.

Requisitions

The Operational Requisition has been split into two categories:

Essentials: Weapons, gear, Improvised Devices, Altered Augments.

Expressions: Cosmetic unlocks, like sprays and armor sets.

You no longer need to unlock unrelated items (e.g., gloves) to access key gear like weapons or augments.

Overall, gear progression is now significantly faster and more focused.

Balancing

Decreased the time it takes to build the BOOMbox and Swivel Cannon

Increased Hiss Trooper health and stagger threshold

The Fix Kit’s Wrench now does damage at every Tier

Increased the health pool of Powerful Enemies (the ones with names)

The Stapler Corrupted Item is now less elusive and easier to follow

Audio

Fixed missing third-person perspective sound effects for Shock enemies that were not being played properly

Fixed music transition issues when moving from the Main Menu to gameplay

Shield recharge sound effects are now properly audible, with a new implementation for out-of-range scenarios

Fixed a bug preventing harmful condition sounds from other players (such as fire effects) from being heard properly

Added a sound effect when exiting weapon or grenade selection in Loadout menu, and added transition sounds for lobby Quick Kit selection

User Interface

Fixed Crisis Kit XP level indicators in the Results screen display

Fixed player reputation overlapping XP progress in the post-match results screen

Fixed a crash issue when inspecting weapons in the Loadout menu

Fixed a misleading error message shown when the host leaves or disbands a party. It now correctly indicates that the party was disbanded

You can now ping ziplines

Temporary change: Removing the active Perks list from the top right of the in-game HUD due to performance issues (We will fix this urgently and bring the Perk list back)

Gameplay & Performance

Fixed an issue with the Humidifier where the water level changing was only visible to the player who placed the Humidifier

Enhanced DualSense haptic feedback in different parts of the Main and other Menus

Jump Kit Impactor Tool can now be charged while sprinting.

Visuals and Rendering