FCC Orders Net Neutrality To End This April, Could Have Huge Effect On Gamers

The FCC and its chairman, Ajit Pai, have been under fire over the past few months, making the controversial decision to end Net Neutrality rules in a speedy 3-2 vote this past December, which would overturn rules on the Internet that would allow service providers to charge more for certain content. And today, the group has announced a date when that’s expected to end.

The group has ordered Net Neutrality to come to a close on April 23, according to this report from the Federal Register. Once it’s taken down, Internet providers will be able to dictate rules on their service however they see fit, which could affect not only online services like Facebook and Netflix, but also possibly gaming, since a good amount of Internet is required to take part in multiplayer sessions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rules were originally implemented back in February 2015, where the Internet was utilized like a utility, without the need to boost prices for “premium customers.” But obviously, that could change.

The commission noted that it considers such a decision to be a return “to the light-touch regulatory scheme that enabled the Internet to develop and thrive for nearly two decades.” However, a lot of opposition see it differently, as it would enable certain Internet companies, like Xfinity, to thrive with increased costs.

That said, there’s still a chance that Net Neutrality could stay in place. Several states have filed lawsuits against the FCC regarding the decision, and several members of Congress have noted that they’ll do anything to keep Net Neutrality intact.

Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel spoke out earlier today, noting, “This misguided decision awoke a sleeping giant – the Americal public – and we won’t stop making a ruckus until Internet openness is the law of the land.”

Democrat Mignon Clyburn added, “Today it is official, the FCC majority has taken the next step in handing the keys to the Internet over to billion-dollar broadband providers. I am both disappointed and hopeful. Disappointed that this is one more anti-consumer notch on this FCC’s belt, but hopeful that the arc of history is bent in the favor of Net Neutrality protection.

“Whether it is litigation, state action or some other mechanism that brings it about, I am sure that robust Net Neutrality protections will prevail with the American public!”

Now it’s up to Congress to see if anything can be done to save Net Neutrality.

Oh, and side note. Pai is currently under investigation regarding using his power to benefit Sinclair Broadcasting, who would play a major part in benefiting from the knockdown of Net Neutrality.

Want to fight back? Make your voice heard on social media, and contact your local government office. You can also register here to make your voice heard!