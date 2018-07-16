Fear the Wolves Tutorials Help You Survive Chernobyl

Fear the Wolves puts a spin on the battle royale genre by adding hostile AI enemies to the fray, but the game’s latest tutorials will help you survive these and other players to make it to the end of a match.

As the name of the game suggests, these non-human enemies that you’ll have to deal with are wolves. They prowl the Chernobyl battlegrounds while posing a threat to all players regardless of whether they’re opting for a slow and steady or loud and explosive style.

And where there is loot, there are wolves. The wolves appear on the map from the start with the better loot spots highlighted for players, but those will be the ones more heavily protected by the animals. The game’s Twitter account shared a quick tutorial on the wolves and how they’ll spawn around the more contested areas while providing some hints on how to combat them.

Learn more about the wolves in our latest gameplay featurette. Will you run? Or will you risk defending yourself, revealing your position and using up precious ammo? Fear the Wolves enters Steam Early Access on July 18.

When those wolves and other players eventually do turn their sights on you, there are several items in the game that you’ll be able to make use of as well to patch yourself up after an encounter. Your typical array of medkits and other healing equipment along with other consumables like food and vodka. Special consumables geared towards preventing radiation debuffs will also be found since you’re going to be battling in an irradiated Chernobyl. Each of the items’ effects were showcased in the video below that lists all the consumables’ stats.

You’ll need everything you can find to survive. In our latest featurette, learn the benefits of each of the consumables scattered in the devastated environments of Chernobyl!



Fear the Wolves enters Steam Early Access on July 18. https://t.co/tt1VIDYJhk pic.twitter.com/erj7cwSprD — Fear The Wolves (@FTW_thegame) July 14, 2018

Fear the Wolves is launching in an early access form soon on July 18 for the PC with a full version coming to Steam and consoles sometime in 2019. The game’s beta is available once again today as well, so you can try it out for yourself right now before the game’s early access launch happens later this week. You can find out more about that beta here along with more details on Focus Home Interactive‘s battle royale game.