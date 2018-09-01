Female Cosplayer Nails Spider-Man Advanced Suit Cosplay

Spider-Man PS4 is almost here and comes bearing gifts in the way of a stunning open world, tons of comic references for hardcore fans, and a vast suit selection for players to choose from. The cosplay community couldn’t wait to share their own love for the Marvel hero including this cosplayer that brought the Advanced Suit to life in stunning detail.

The cosplayer in question goes by Hendo Art and she’s no stranger to cosplaying her favourite heroes. She’s even got an amazing Spider-Gwen for those that liked the punk-loving hero instead.

Cosplay, over the years, has grown exponentially and has continued to give fans the chance to represent their beloved characters by either remaining true to the artistic vision – or putting their own unique twist. For movies, games, TV – it doesn’t matter – these characters come to life in the coolest ways possible, showing the true power and passion of the community.

As far as the new suit that players will be able to don in-game, it will power up and allow players to move through the open-world at more than impressive rates. As one would expect from something called ‘velocity’, this bad boy will make players go fast.

