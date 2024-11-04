The next Final Fantasy game will make a major change to the series, a producer at Square Enix — the developer behind the franchise — has confirmed. The first Final Fantasy game released all the way back in 1987. The RPG series is 37 years old but still as relevant ever, as Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have recently proven. That said, Square Enix feels its time for a change.

Throughout its history, Final Fantasy has often worked with PlayStation on the exclusive release of Final Fantasy games on PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, and now PS5. This frequent tradition is apparently coming to an end though. While Final Fantasy games have come to Xbox platforms in the past, it is not often, and sometimes when it does happen it is after the games come to PlayStation platforms. This doesn’t match up with Square Enix’s strategy going forward.

The strategy of Square Enix going forward is to release its games simultaneously on more than one platform. This strategy extends to Final Fantasy games.

“Of course, we want you to play it a lot on other platforms as well,” said Final Fantasy series producer Naoki Yoshida while speaking to 4Gamer. “This time, we will also release the Xbox Series X|S version at the same time. In the future, Square Enix titles will be released simultaneously on each platform more and more, but since this is close to the first release, we would like Xbox users to play it as well.”

The use of “more and more” suggests exceptions, but this may be referring to exceptions that were made before this new strategy was put into place. Whatever the case, it looks like Square Enix is making a major change with Final Fantasy, finally making it a proper multi-platform series. Only time will tell if this actually ends up being the case though.

While this is good news for Final Fantasy fans on Xbox, it probably is not going to include the third part of the ongoing remake of Final Fantasy 7 as PlayStation has no doubt locked the whole trilogy to PlayStation consoles. That said, all of this was likely penned long before this new strategy from Square Enix was implemented.