Almost 100 PS5 Pro Enhanced Games Confirmed

The PS5 Pro November 7 release date is fast approaching, and every day the PS5 Pro Enhanced Games list seemingly grows. Four days out from the release of the new PlayStation console, and nearly 100 games have been confirmed as “enhanced” for the PS5 Pro. More specifically, 90 PS5 and PlayStation VR 2 games, though the latter only accounts for four of these titles.

For those that don’t know, the PS5 Pro will naturally run PS4 and PS5 games better simply because of its more powerful tech. The list of “enhanced” games refers to games developers have gone out of their way to make specific upgrades for. To this end, they get more out of the machine.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned list:

PS5 Games

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Bad Cheese

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

Dead Island 2

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dwarf Journey

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Dying Light: The Beast

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

Elemental War Clash

Empire of the Ants

Enlisted

Everspace 2

F1 24

Fears to Fathom: Ironbark Lookout

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The Finals

The First Descendant

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Forbidden West

Killing Floor 3

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Lords of the Fallen

Madden NFL 25

Marvel Rivals

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Midnight Town Stories: Adam’s Diary

Monster Hunter Wilds

Mortal Kombat 1

My Little Universe

Naraka: Bladepoint

No Man’s Sky

Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split

Palworld

Planet Coaster 2

Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025

Promise Mascot Agency

Quantum Error

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

[Redacted]

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Retrieval

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Slitterhead

Smells Like a Mushroom

Spider-Man Remastered

Spider-Man Miles Morales

Spider-Man 2

Spine: This is Gun Fu

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Stunt Paradise

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Towers of Aghasba

Truck Driver: The American Dream

UFC 5

Unreal Kingdoms

Until Dawn

Warframe

War Thunder

Wolverine

World of Warships: Legends

PlayStation VR 2 Games:

Arken Age

CyubeVR

Kayak VR Mirage

Subside

