Almost 100 PS5 Pro Enhanced Games Confirmed

The PS5 Pro November 7 release date is fast approaching, and every day the PS5 Pro Enhanced Games list seemingly grows. Four days out from the release of the new PlayStation console, and nearly 100 games have been confirmed as “enhanced” for the PS5 Pro. More specifically, 90 PS5 and PlayStation VR 2 games, though the latter only accounts for four of these titles.
For those that don’t know, the PS5 Pro will naturally run PS4 and PS5 games better simply because of its more powerful tech. The list of “enhanced” games refers to games developers have gone out of their way to make specific upgrades for. To this end, they get more out of the machine.
Below, you can check out the aforementioned list:
PS5 Games
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Bad Cheese
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dwarf Journey
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Elemental War Clash
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- Everspace 2
- F1 24
- Fears to Fathom: Ironbark Lookout
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Killing Floor 3
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Lords of the Fallen
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel Rivals
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Midnight Town Stories: Adam’s Diary
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man’s Sky
- Outbreak: Shades of Horror Chromatic Split
- Palworld
- Planet Coaster 2
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Quantum Error
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- [Redacted]
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Slitterhead
- Smells Like a Mushroom
- Spider-Man Remastered
- Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Spider-Man 2
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Stunt Paradise
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- UFC 5
- Unreal Kingdoms
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- Wolverine
- World of Warships: Legends
PlayStation VR 2 Games:
- Arken Age
- CyubeVR
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Subside
