Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Gets First Update on PC After Release

Square Enix has released its first new update for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC platforms. At the end of January, the second entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy launched across Steam and the Epic Games Store and in the process made one of 2024’s highest-rated games more widely available than ever before. Now, Square Enix is looking to improve this version of FF7 Rebirth further and has let loose a patch with some key tweaks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, update version 1.001 for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC isn’t a vast one. Square Enix says that this patch’s main goal is to improve the stability of the game on PC. Additionally, for those who have a Steam Deck, Square notes that it has altered the graphical preset that FF7 Rebirth will launch in on the PC handheld. Other than this, the only other alterations are tied to DLSS and DirectStorage DLL.

Moving forward, there is a good chance that further updates like this one should come to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC. The longer that the game remains in the hands of players, the more issues will likely be discovered that Square Enix will then look to resolve. Fortunately, FF7 Rebirth seems to have launched in a pretty great manner on PC, which means that any major overhauls to the game shouldn’t be needed or expected.

To get a look at the official patch notes from Square Enix for this new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update, you can view them in their entirety below.