Final Fantasy 7 Remake Reportedly Coming to Xbox This Year, Rebirth in 2026

Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most iconic games of all time, outshining games even years after its original PlayStation release and maintaining its legacy. While the original game still holds up today, and some fans prefer the turn-based gameplay, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have brought even more attention to the game. Both remake titles launched on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but have made the jump to PC. Sadly, Xbox and Nintendo players have been unable to enjoy the two modern titles, but recent leaks show that this may be changing soon.

According to NateTheHate!, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be coming to Xbox. Final Fantasy 7 Remake will supposedly be ported in 2025, while Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will join Xbox in 2026. Fans have long been requesting and speculating about an Xbox release for the remake chapters of Final Fantasy 7, but Square Enix has been silent about the possibility for years.

As these are leaks and rumors, it’s important to be skeptical. There is no guarantee Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will come to Xbox. That said, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released on PC in 2022, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on PC on January 23, 2025. So a port is not out of the question, but Square Enix has long had a PlayStation exclusivity for many of its games. Square Enix has already confirmed the third chapter in the remake series for Final Fantasy 7 will launch exclusively on PlayStation.

Whether Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release on Xbox, or even the Nintendo Switch 2, remains to be seen. For now, fans will either need a PlayStation 5 or PC if they wish to play the remade titles. Square Enix has not made any announcements to support these leaks, and it’s doubtful anything will come until at least after the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release. Microsoft and Nintendo have also not made any supporting announcements.

The party from Final fantasy 7 remake and rebirth.

Some rumors suggest Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the third chapter in the remastered series will be released on other platforms once the third and final chapter is released, likely as a trilogy. This is also a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt, but it does have the potential to be true. Regardless of when the remastered Final Fantasy 7 series comes to Xbox, fans will be delighted at finally having a chance to play these reimagining’s of one of gaming’s greatest games.

Both Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feature enhanced graphics, real-time action gameplay, and a slight twist on the iconic story from Final Fantasy 7. Fans will still feel right at home with Remake and Rebirth but should expect a different experience than they did on PlayStation many years ago.