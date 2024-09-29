Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Drops to Its Lowest Price Yet

Square Enix is holding a new sale for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that brings one of 2024's biggest games to its lowest price so far. Despite being less than a year old, the second entry in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy has already been on sale a handful of times. For those who didn't bite on previous discounts for the action RPG, though, a new deal is live now that might be too good to pass up.

From now until October 10th, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has seen its price slashed by 33% on the PlayStation Store. This brings the game to $46.89, which is the first time it has dipped under $50 on the digital storefront. The Digital Deluxe and Twin Pack versions of FFVII Rebirth have also been slashed by 33% as well, which technically saves more money as each version is more costly than the Standard Edition.

For those who prefer to buy their games physically, the good news is that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is also seeing a similar discount at a variety of retailers. While it isn't as low as the digital version, FFVII Rebirth is on sale for $49.99 right now at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and Target. These offers might not last as long as the one on the PS Store, though, so you'll want to act quickly if you choose to grab a physical copy on PS5.

If you still find yourself on the fence when it comes to picking up Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you can check out a trailer for the game and its official description below.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

"After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

As the party searches for Sephiroth, you will explore the beautiful, expansive regions of the world and open up new areas to discover. Dig deeper into the world of Final Fantasy VII with rewarding side content and mini-games, plus various unique forms of transportation to navigate the world.

Combine strategic thinking with thrilling action combat alongside your comrades, including newly added characters. Deepen their relationships to unleash powerful team-based combos .In this standalone adventure for fans and newcomers, Cloud and his comrades venture across the planet, their fates unwritten, making each step outside the dystopian city of Midgar fresh and mysterious."