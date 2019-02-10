‘FIFA 19’ Removes Emiliano Sala From Nantes Squad Following His Tragic Death

Electronic Arts has announced that Emiliano Sala is no longer available in FC Nantes’ FIFA 19 squad in honor of the late Agrentina-born striker who tragically died earlier this year in a plane crash on his way to sign a deal with Premier League team Cardiff City.

Earlier this week, Dorset Police released a statement confirming Sala’s body was found and identified in the wreckage of the plane in the English Channel.

“The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7th February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala,” read the police report. “The families of Mr. Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“HM Coroner will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death supported by Dorset Police.”

Responding to the news, EA revealed that to pay respect to the Ligue 1 striker, he has been removed from the game.

“It is with great sorrow that we learn the disappearance of Emiliano Sala,” said EA. “To respectfully honor his story, we will implement the following changes:

Sala will be removed from the FC Nantes team in FIFA.

Sala’s FUT cards will no longer be available in the packages.

The price of Sala cards on FUT will remain permanently at the current price.

“We again are sending our serious sincerest sympathies to his family, to Cardiff City to Nantes and to all his fans.”

It’s a nice measure taken by EA, who was also quick to put a stop to the players trying to capitalize on the tragic situation by raising the price of Sala in Ultimate Team.

Of course, we would like to extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the families of both Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson as they navigate these very difficult times.

I personally never saw Sala play, but I’ve heard that not only was he a great striker, but a great person. May his contributions on and off the field never be forgotten.

Thanks, Sportbible.