GameStop Announces Nintendo Switch 2 Midnight Release, Pre-Order Date

GameStop has announced how you can get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 at their store. Getting a brand new console at launch has proven to be a headache in recent years. While it’s always a challenge to get a new piece of hardware on day one due to limited availability, things got really absurd about five years ago with the launches of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Both consoles were in extremely high demand and complications with supply chains and scalping made it incredibly difficult to get one of these consoles for over a year. Things eventually got corrected, but it has caused a lot of fears for would-be Nintendo Switch 2 owners.

The new $450 Nintendo Switch 2 is about to open pre-orders to United States customers and while it’s expected that there will be a good amount of units available, it’s still likely going to require some tenacity to acquire one. It was confirmed earlier today that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be available to pre-order on April 24th at most major retailers with an unchanged price, squashing fears of a price jump after the recent tariff situation. We aren’t sure just how many Switch 2 consoles will be made available to pre-order, but it’s likely going to sell out pretty fast and there will almost certainly be scalpers looking to make a quick buck on the already very expensive console.

GameStop Announces Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Details and Midnight Launch

Thankfully, a lot of retailers have come out and alerted players on how they can prepare for pre-orders. Target has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin at midnight for its online users while other retailers like GameStop are taking a different approach. For those that don’t want to wait up all night in hopes that they can secure the console, GameStop has you covered. The video game retailer has confirmed that it will open up pre-orders when doors open at your local store (typically around 10AM, but check your local store’s hours) and at 11AM ET online. A midnight release for the Nintendo Switch 2 will be held at all GameStop locations at 12AM ET/ 9PM PT on June 5th/June 4th respectively.

GameStop will begin Switch 2 preorders in-stores when doors open and online at 11AM ET on April 24



GameStop has also confirmed it will have a program that allows players to trade-in their original Nintendo Switch consoles toward a Nintendo Switch 2 and seamlessly transfer all of their data. As of right now, the company has yet to provide exact details on how they will do this as it would probably be pretty inconvenient to unbox a Switch 2, boot it up, and do the transfer process in store for each customer.

GameStop will not be the only retailer holding a midnight launch. Best Buy has confirmed a Nintendo Switch 2 midnight launch event will be happening in June, though it doesn’t seem like every store will be obligated to participate. It’s unclear if any other retailers will be hosting midnight releases, but these two will definitely be your best bets if you’re interested in that kind of thing.

For those who prefer to have things shipped to them, it looks like Amazon will not have any Nintendo Switch 2 stock as the company has a bit of a beef with Nintendo. Perhaps that will change at a later date, but for now, you should look elsewhere if you want a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.

