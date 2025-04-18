5 Best Xbox Games to Buy in New Spring Sale

Owners of Xbox One or Xbox Series X and S consoles are typically graced with a sales promotion at any given moment. Some of the promotions focus on a single publisher, while others, like the currently running Spring Sale, feature games from several different publishers and developers. Periods like this are a perfect opportunity for gamers to pick up some of their most sought-after Xbox video games at incredible prices, as literally hundreds of items are available at great rates. From huge titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 to smaller experiences like Phasmophobia, there is usually something for everyone.

The Xbox Spring Sale is underway, allowing players to save up to 70% on some of the best games Microsoft’s gaming platform has to offer. From incredible sports games to influential shooters, Xbox gamers should have no issue finding a game that speaks to them and, most importantly, is affordable. Although there is a bit of time between now and the end of the promotion, players may want to act fast on these since the deals won’t last long. Specifically, the Xbox Spring Sale will end on April 30th.

Sifting through the plethora of games currently on sale on the Microsoft Store, here are five deals players should not miss out on.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 back in 2018, and it is still arguably the best story ever told in a video game. Serving as a prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption, the tale follows Arthur Morgan and the Van Der Linde gang on the run. As the crew travels across America, it becomes clearer that maybe everyone is not on board with the ideals of the gang, causing some internal strife among all of its members.

In our review, we gave the game a 5 out of 5 saying, “I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much.”

Price: $14.99 on Microsoft Store

EA Sports College Football 25 deluxe edition cover.

Before its release, fans were cautiously optimistic about the revival of Electronic Arts’ NCAA Football series. Officially titled EA Sports College Football 25, the sports game had big shoes to fill as fans have been clamoring for a new entry for a decade. Fortunately for EA, it was a hit, reaching incredible sales milestones while being received well critically. This is definitely worth grabbing for all the sports gamers out there.

In our review of EA Sports College Football 25, we gave the game a 4 out of 5. We said, “At the end of the day, College Football is back, and the foundation EA has built is solid enough that I am very excited to see what the future holds.”

Price: $13.99 on Microsoft Store

Mafia: Trilogy

The whole point of sales like this is to get the most “bang for your buck.” This is where collections come in. There are items in the Microsoft Store that bring every single entry in a franchise into one bundle. Sometimes, these go on sale at steep prices. One that is totally worth checking out and is part of the Xbox Spring Sale is the Mafia: Trilogy.

As the name suggests, the Mafia: Trilogy includes three games in the 2K franchise: Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, and Mafia 3. While it can be argued that the gameplay of these games did not age well, they tell incredible stories that are worth the price of admission. It will also get players ready for the upcoming fourth entry, Mafia: The Old Country.

Price: $14.99 on Microsoft Store

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Another bundle currently featured in the new Xbox Spring Sale is Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This collection includes the entirety of the critically lauded tale of Commander Shepard and the Normandy crew. It is a sci-fi epic that spans across one of the most realized universes in a video game.

Along with the three games, Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes over 40 DLC across the entries. It also features visual improvements and enhanced performance in 4K resolution. For the price that it is currently listed, this is a steal for arguably BioWare’s greatest work.

Price: $5.99 on Microsoft Store

Doom (2016)

The original 1993 release of Doom is arguably the most influential game of all time. It helped shape the first-person shooter genre in a major way. Over 20 years later, id Software managed to somehow modernize the demon-slaying franchise that felt wholly unique, while maintaining the essence of the beloved shooter.

Doom (2016) is a technical marvel. Even to this day, it has some of the best shooting mechanics in a video game. The fast, frenetic action paired with the ripping (and tearing) music of Mick Gordon is some of the most fun one could have in gaming. Along with its 1993 counterpart, it helped solidify a subgenre of first-person shooters and remains incredibly influential across the first-person shooter genre in general.

Price: $3.99 on Microsoft Store