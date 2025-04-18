New Ubisoft Game Now Available to Play for Free for Some

A new Ubisoft game only released last year is now available to play for free, for some. More specifically, those interested in checking out the Ubisoft game for free will need an Xbox Game Pass Core, Xbox Pass Standard, or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Those that meet this criteria will have the entire weekend to check out the free Ubisoft game in question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have the entire weekend to download and play Skull and Bones for free. Once the weekend expires though, the game will no longer be available to play without a purchase. The same exact offer is also available with NBA 2K25.

For those unfamiliar with Skull and Bones, it is an action-adventure pirate game released in 2024 by Ubisoft after a very lengthy development punctuated by development issues. Unfortunately, as is often true of games with serious development issues, Skull and Bones is not Ubisoft’s best effort, as evident by its lower Metacritic scores in the 50s and 60s.

“It is the Golden Age of Piracy. Renegade captains command the most powerful weapons on Earth: warships,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with the Ubisoft title. “In Skull and Bones, you are an insatiable, upstart pirate captain who has refused the king’s pardon. Having nothing to lose, you sailed from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, an exotic and untamed frontier full of lavish riches. However, these rich and idyllic waters are also a battleground where far-reaching colonial empires, powerful trading corporations, and ruthless pirate gangs are fiercely competing for their share of these valuable treasures.”

The game’s official description continues: “During your journey to become the ultimate pirate kingpin, you will build a fleet of ships you can customize, prey upon lucrative trade routes, and take down rival pirate captains, memorable characters, or other players. In order to survive in this ruthless ocean, you will have to ally with other pirate captains to form the most influential pirate gang, becoming too big to fail and joining the endless struggle for supremacy of the Indian Ocean.”

Play video

Those that want to see what Skull and Bones offers, will need about 30 to 40 hours with the game. Of course, this can technically be squeezed into a three-day weekend, but those interested in this will need to do nothing eat, sleep, and play Skull and Bones.

For more Ubisoft coverage — including all of the latest Ubisoft news, all of the latest Ubisoft rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Ubisoft deals — click here.