How to Use the Pikachu ex & Pachirisu Deck Meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket

When it comes to hardcore meta builds in Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pikachu ex has stayed a popular contender since the mobile game’s launch in October of 2024. Despite being kicked around by Darkrai ex, Charizard ex, and Meowscarada builds in recent months, it has remained a favorite among players. However, the new Pachirisu promo card that just debuted may put Pikachu ex back at the top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original meta, players were using the Pikachu ex of Genetic Apex. This electric mouse sported 120 HP and the move “Circle Circuit,” which did 30x damage for every Electric Type on the bench. While it was a beast thanks to its lacking evolution requirements and simple strategy, its low HP ended up being the Achilles’ heel of the strategy.

However, the Pikachu ex that debuted via Shining Revelry offers a completely different type of hit power thanks to the attack “Thunderbolt.” However, getting that 150 damage hit isn’t easy, as players need to stack up three Electric Energy to hit. Additionally, the energy must all be discarded after using the move. This is where Pachirisu comes in.

How to Build & Run A Pikachu ex & Pachirisu Deck

In the Shining Revelry card list, and as part of the ongoing Wonder Pick event that is live from April 15 through April 25, players can obtain a standard Pachirisu card. While this little Electric-type doesn’t look particularly useful, it has a single move that could be a game-changer for players.

The attack “Plasma” does 10 damage and costs one Electric-type Energy. When used, it allows players to take an extra Electric-type Energy and attach it to a benched Pokemon. If Pachirisu is used early in the game, and players can get Pikachu ex on their bench quickly, they can immediately start loading it up with extra Energy, allowing it to hit at 150 damage multiple times in a row.

A new Wonder Pick Event is here! You know what that means…new promo cards to earn! 🙌



This time, we're featuring Riolu and Pachirisu! ✊ ⚡ pic.twitter.com/KPVzFqKS2Q — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) April 16, 2025

Similar to the Celebi ex and Serperior combination, this is all about building up to hit hard without being taken out too quickly. Pachirisu’s biggest struggle is its low HP, so it is essential to get it out as early as possible. To do this, players need to have the correct deck build.

Pikachu ex & Pachirisu Deck Build

To build a powerful deck using these two Pokemon, we suggest building the list below:

x2 Pikachu ex

x2 Pachirisu

x2 Electabuzz

x2 Potion

x2 Poke Ball

x2 Giant Cape

x2 X Speed

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Volkner

x2 Cyrus

Electubuzz allows players to hit any opponent Pokemon for 40 damage, making it a good swap in if something goes wrong with Pachirisu, but the key to this deck is to keep the number of extra Pokemon to a minimum, to increase the odds of getting what you need with draw cards.

It is also important to make the most of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s newest item tools. The Giant Cape is a Tool that was introduced during Space-Time Smackdown. When attached to Pikachu ex or Pachirisu, it offers an additional 20 HP to the wearer. However, only one tool can be attached at a time, so it is important to pick wisely on who will get the item during a match.

The key to successfully running the Pikachu ex & Pachirisu deck is to get both cards on the bench and in the active position as early as possible. Then, players will want to focus on loading energy cards down onto Pikachu ex as quickly as possible. Then, using X Speed, they can swap Pikachu ex into the active space to take out heavy hitters before the opponent can fully evolve them, or before they are completely loaded up and ready to attack.

Players can also use the second X Speed to swap Pikachu ex back onto the bench after a knockout, to keep loading it up with energy as the opponent places their next Active and starts building them. This deck is all about speed, similar to the original Pikachu ex deck, and won’t stand up well if it takes too long to get Energy placed.

This deck will also struggle against other fast-play options currently in the meta, as the winner will come down to who is able to get Pikachu ex hitting the fastest.

With so many options for deck builds in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the atmosphere of matches is becoming more diverse. Because of this, using clever or sneaky tactics will allow players to get an upper hand and dodge some of the more typical strategies being used in competitive matches and during events.

Be sure to spend time playing the Wonder Trade event in Pokemon TCG Pocket while it is live, to get a decent number of Pachirisu to test out the Pikachu ex combo. It is a challenging, exciting deck to run, and one that will definitely pack a punch against your next battle partner.