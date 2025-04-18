New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Is Proving Very Popular With Subscribers

Xbox Game Pass has a new day one game, and subscribers on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are checking out the new addition en masse, or at least this is what the Xbox Game Pass charts suggest. Unfortunately, like other day one games, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are going to need to subscribe to the Ultimate tier to play this new day one game. This is the most expensive tier of Xbox Game Pass at $20 a month, however, it unlocks day one releases. Typically, every month there are a handful of day one games on Xbox Game Pass available to subscribers, with their subscription, the moment the games release.

The latest example of this is a game called Crime Scene Cleaner, which has been available on Steam since last summer. And it’s proven quite popular on Steam, just like it is now on Xbox Game Pass. On Steam, the game has nearly 20,000 user reviews, 97 percent of which are positive. This results in an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

Meanwhile, on Xbox Game Pass, it is the second most played game on console, behind only the Game Preview version of Smite 2. Meanwhile, it is ahead of other new additions, such as South of Midnight, GTA 5, Diablo 3, and Tempopo.

How many Xbox Game Pass subscribers are checking out Crime Scene Cleaner exactly is unclear, but there is no doubt it is one of the biggest Xbox Game Pass games right now. How long it will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we also don’t know, but as long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount. This means paying $20 for it rather than $25.

“When insurance companies dodge the responsibility, it’s up to you to save your daughter’s life,” reads an official description of the Xbox Game Pass game for those unfamiliar with it. “This will require some dirty work and shady clientele, but you have no other choice, right? When the big boss calls once again, bring a bucket and a mop cause you will really need them. Are you up for the challenge?”

Those that decide to check out Crime Scene Cleaner from developer President Studio now that it is included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, should expect a game that is about 13 to 15 hours long, on average.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.